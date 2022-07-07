CAMDEN — Camden County officials have reduced the sewer tap fee for new connections that are part of a development.
Camden commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a recommendation from the Public Works Department to reduce the tap fee to a flat $500 “if the connection is done by the developer in the course of installing piping for new subdivisions.” The fees remain the same in cases where the county installs the connection.
The capacity fee also will remain the same.
Connection fees will remain at $8,300 for a low-pressure main with a ¾-inch water service and $3,500 for a gravity 4-inch connection when the county performs the installation.
The amendment passed with Commissioner Tiffney White casting the lone dissenting vote.
During the public hearing held on the proposal, the only speaker from the public opposed the amendment.
“I don’t dislike developers per se,” said Bill Stafford, who lives in the South Mills area and has addressed the board numerous times about the density of development as well as safety and environmental concerns related to specific proposed developments.
Stafford said the county needs revenue in order to operate, and he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to reduce the fee for the sewer tap when the revenue it generates is needed to operate the system.
Developers should pay for the connections to the sewer system the same way everyone else does, Stafford said.
“I think you should leave it like it is,” Stafford said. “The rules are on the books. Let’s follow the rules.”
In addition to speaking during the public hearing, Stafford also spoke during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting.
In his comments during public comment, Stafford told the board he is concerned that the county appears not to be selling water to the South Mills Water Association for distribution to its customers, but is selling water for new developments.
“You won’t sell us water unless you’re a developer,” Stafford said.
Asked Thursday about Stafford’s comments, board Chairman Ross Munro said the county does sell water to the South Mills Water Association.
“We’re not trying to run them out of business,” Munro said. “We are here to make sure that however this turns out, the north end (of the county) has sufficient water.”
Stafford also said he wants both White, who represents the South Mills area on the board, and Munro, who is an at-large member on the board, to hold sessions in South Mills where they will listen to citizens’ concerns.
Two citizens also expressed concerns at Tuesday’s meeting about the county’s consideration of purchasing an alternate site for construction of the new Camden County High School.
A county-owned site on N.C. Highway 343 has been the planned site for several years, but county officials currently are considering a possible alternate site on U.S. Highway 158 across from the existing county administrative offices.
Brenda Elmore said building a new high school will ease crowding not only at the high school but also at other schools in the district. She said she is disappointed that the new high school is not already under construction.
The alternate site is not centrally located, she said.
Deborah Penwell said she is concerned that county officials have mentioned using property adjacent to the alternate school site for economic development purposes. Surrounding a school with businesses is not really a good idea, she said.
Penwell also said she is concerned about high-voltage power lines near the alternate site.
The alternate site is not a central location and that would have a harmful effect on the scheduling of bus transportation, Penwell said, noting that the same buses serve both Camden Middle School and Camden High School.
Penwell said she is concerned about traffic on U.S. 158. She also said the alternate site would be farther from the fire station, emergency medical services office and sheriff’s office.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, also attended Tuesday’s meeting and introduced himself to commissioners and residents. He said he will have an open-door policy for Camden as he has for Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties, which he also represents.
Camden was added to Hunter’s 5th House District by state lawmakers during this year’s redistricting of the state’s legislative and congressional districts.