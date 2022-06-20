CAMDEN — A South Mills man who threatened to jump off the U.S. Highway 17 overpass bridge in Camden County on Sunday is being evaluated at a local hospital.
Sheriff Kevin Jones said the 47-year-old man, who lives in the 200 block of Horseshow Road, was being evaluated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Monday, a day after he was safely removed from the William Ira Halstead Bridge by law enforcement officers.
According to Jones, the man apparently walked from his residence to the crest of the bridge — a distance of about a mile — where he seated himself on the edge of the bridge's narrow side wall. A passing motorist saw the man on the wall and alerted authorities, Jones said.
A Camden deputy who initially responded said the man told him he intended to jump off the bridge, Jones said. The man was distraught, apparently over "issues at home," he said.
"He said he was fed up with it. He just wanted to do everybody a favor and take himself out of the picture," Jones said.
The deputy managed to talk the man into getting down from the wall. The man wouldn't agree to leave the bridge, however.
The man was standing in a squatting position on the bridge with his back up against the wall when Jones said he arrived with a crisis intervention officer from Elizabeth City State University.
By then, two state Highway Patrol troopers had joined Camden deputies at the scene and had been talking with the man for about 50 minutes. Deputies also had blocked both northbound and southbound traffic from crossing the bridge, and traffic on N.C. Highway 343 from crossing underneath the bridge. Traffic was detoured around the bridge.
Jones said he, a deputy, the troopers and the ECSU crisis officer continued talking with the man, "trying to get him to completely sit down." Jones said he knew the man; they had interacted years ago when the sheriff was a trooper with the highway patrol.
After about 10 minutes, one of the troopers advised Jones that he "thought he had a good shot at taking the man to the ground" so the group could safely remove him from the bridge and "keep him from carrying out what he had threatened to carry out."
Jones said he watched for the trooper's cue. When the patrolman moved toward the man, Jones and one other law enforcement official "moved in and we took him down to the ground."
He said the man suffered a few scrapes and abrasions but otherwise was OK. He said hospital officials will inform the Sheriff's Office if the man requires additional care at another facility, he said.