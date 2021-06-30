A Camden County man was killed after his SUV ran off the road and overturned in a ditch in Pasquotank County Tuesday.
Jesse Luton, 34, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh, died in the single-vehicle accident, Trooper J. Wood of the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
According to Wood, Luton's Ford Explorer was traveling south on Body Road "at a high rate of speed" when his SUV entered a small curve near Simpson Ditch Road, ran off the road on the right and struck a ditch.
Luton's SUV overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle, before landing on its wheels in the ditch facing north, Wood said.
The patrol has estimated Luton's SUV was traveling about 80 mph when the wreck occurred. Luton was not wearing a seat belt, Wood said.
Wood said another motorist was near Luton's SUV and witnessed the accident. The patrol was notified of the wreck at 1:45 p.m.
Radio traffic after the accident indicates first responders attempted CPR on Luton at the scene.