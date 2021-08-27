CAMDEN — Camden County Manager Ken Bowman announced Thursday he plans to retire when his current contract expires in December.
"It's something I've been planning for a while," he said. "I'd like to step aside in the first week of November."
Bowman, 70, Camden's manager the past four years, said he told commissioners in July he would not be renewing his $120,000 annual contract when it expired.
"I enjoy my job. I enjoy working with people. I also like being able to make a difference. It's just time to step aside," he said.
Bowman said he's enjoyed working with both commissioners and county citizens.
"They are very good people and they've been fabulous to work with," he said, referring to commissioners. "Citizens have also been wonderful to work with.... We've also had a great staff; I can't say enough good things about them."
Prior to coming to Camden, Bowman worked as economic director for Warren County and for four years prior to that he served in the same role for Pittsylvania County, Virginia.
Before to his second career in local government, Bowman spent 30 years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard.
Bowman said the county is already working to find his successor. The county has placed ads for the manager's job on several government-interest websites, including the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, the Virginia Association of Counties and the Leagues of Municipalities in both North Carolina and Virginia
"Right now they're doing it by themselves," he said when asked if commissioners planned to hire a search firm. Commissioners' current plan is to review applications at their next meeting on Sept. 13, Bowman said. Right now there isn't a deadline for when applications need to be submitted.
Bowman said commissioners are planning for a transition period between when the new manager is hired and comes to work and when Bowman's retirement takes effect.
"We'll work together for month or so to get (the new manager) up to speed," he said.
Bowman said his tenure as Camden manager has been a busy one, particularly the past 3½ years. Asked about the things he's most proud of, he said there were a number of them.
For one, the county was able to fix a "leaky lagoon liner" at the Camden Commerce Park in the north end of the county. Bowman estimated the project's cost at $1 million.
The county has also attracted two new employers to the park. Southern Equipment Co. is moving its operations from Chesapeake, Virginia, to a 16-acre site at the park. In addition Mangum's Transport & Heavy Haul will be building a new facility on 10 acres in the park in the next 24 months.
Bowman said he's also proud that Camden was able to help Albemarle Plantation "with the commercial piece of their project" at the corner of McPherson Road and U.S. Highway 17, and that the county finished its $4 million-plus wastewater treatment plant.
Several projects are also currently underway or about to get underway. The county will soon dig a 170- to 180-foot freshwater well near the water plant that Bowman said will help increase the county's water capacity.
He's also proud of the county's new $3.6 million library facility being built across from the courthouse that he said will feature a "nice big" community room for Camden residents and a new boardroom for commissioners. The library building is the first phase of the county’s planned new administration complex.
The project's completion date was scheduled for the end of September but has been pushed back to the end of December. Bowman said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction schedule.
He's also proud that he and Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell "were able to lock arms" and get a $33 million bond referendum on the ballot last fall. Voters ultimately approved the bond measure which will allow the county to build a $45.3 million new high school. Commissioners approved a 13-cent tax hike earlier this year to repay the $33 million that's being borrowed and raise additional funds needed to pay the new school's operational expenses.
"We wanted to get these things across the goal line, they're not something we wanted hand off," Bowman said. "For a small county, Camden has been doing some great things."
Bowman said he has no immediate plans following his retirement, although and his wife, Brenda, at some point do plan to relocate to Danville, Virginia, where she has family.
Bowman's wife, Brenda, has also been active in Camden. She puts together the Camden Newsletter and is currently spearheading the county's inaugural Camden Heritage Festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 9.