CAMDEN — Camden County Manager Ken Bowman will be delaying his retirement plans a little longer after several candidates being considered as his replacement decided not to take the job.
Bowman, who publicly announced his retirement this summer after four years as Camden’s manager, had hoped he’d be finishing up the transition to the county’s new manager about now. However, because Camden commissioners haven’t been able to hire his successor, he’s agreed to continue as county manager through the end of the year.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White said commissioners received about 14 applications for the county manager’s job and interviewed several candidates they believed would be a good fit for the county. Offers were made to two of them but neither ended up accepting the job.
“We interviewed a couple of folks. We made some offers but they didn’t work out. We’re really back to square one,” White said.
He said the county plans to readvertise the county manager’s job with government websites, publications and other recruitment sources.
Bowman, whose original plan was to retire early this month, has agreed to continue working through mid-November, White said. After then, the county manager and his wife plan to move to Danville, Virginia, where they already have a home.
To make sure the county continues to have day-to-day management after then, Bowman will begin working remotely, returning to Camden as needed, including for commissioner and other important meetings, White said. He said staying in touch with Bowman day to day shouldn’t be a problem because the manager will be available by both phone and email.
“We’re fortunate that he’s retiring and not going to another county,” White said Tuesday, noting Bowman likely couldn’t be as flexible if that were the case. “We’re lucky that he’s willing to work with us. We’re hoping it will give us time to keep moving forward and find a good candidate” for the permanent job.
Finding a new manager is proving to be a challenge, as evidenced by Camden’s difficulty finding Bowman’s replacement. An unusually large number of government managers in North Carolina are either retiring or leaving for the private sector, and the applicant pool to replace them seems to be shrinking, White said.
Bowman said Wednesday he agreed to stay on as Camden manager because he didn’t want to leave the county in a lurch, adding it would be “disappointing to see what we’ve worked to bring to Camden stall and not get any movement” because the county lacked a day-to-day manager.
“I hate to walk away before they can bring someone in” to replace me, he said. “So I said, ‘You work with me and I’ll do a little longer until you find somebody to take the job.’”
Bowman said the plan he’s worked out with commissioners has him attending his last meeting as Camden manager on Jan. 3.
He, too, doesn’t think Camden commissioners, employees and citizens will have any trouble reaching him when he’s not in the office.
“We learned through the pandemic, even though we never had to close down, that we could do anything we needed to through Zoom (calls) or cellphone,” he said. “The technology is there” to accommodate that.
And although he and his wife will be relocating around the middle of the month, Bowman said he plans to make frequent trips back to Camden both this month and in December.
He also noted the time of year he’s leaving is one full of holidays — Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas — when county offices are closed and there’s less going on.
“It would be different if it (my leaving) were during the budget cycle,” he said. “You really need to be full time for that.”
If commissioners still haven’t hired a replacement for Bowman by January, the board will then look to hire an interim manager from the “interim pool” through the N.C. Association of County Commissioners, White said. The group would give commissioners a list of former county managers available to serve in an interim role.
White, who is in the third year of his second term as a commissioner, also made news Monday when he announced he won’t be seeking re-election to a third four-year term next spring.
“It was not an easy decision. It’s been a pleasure — and still is a pleasure — serving as a commissioner, but it’s time to step aside,” he said.
Referring to county service, White said his “heart is definitely still in it.” And he plans “to give it my all” before his term ends in December 2022.
Asked if his health — he’s had several recent back surgeries — had anything to do with his decision to leave the board next year, he said “not really.”
“I’ll be fine, and I’ll be a lot better when I recover,” he said. He noted that while he’s missed a number of his committee meetings, he’s missed only three commissioner meetings since April.
White said he decided to go ahead and announce his decision not to seek reelection on Monday “to give people time to make a decision” about filing for his seat when the filing period for the May primary opens on Dec. 6.
“Hopefully we’ll have some good people that will come out and sign up to run,” he said.