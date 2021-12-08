CAMDEN — Camden Commissioner Tom White said the county’s search for a new county manager is back to square one.
“We have opened it up for applications again,” White said. “We are still looking.”
Current manager Ken Bowman announced last summer that he would retire in early November. But after the search stalled this past fall, Bowman agreed to continue working remotely as manager and making trips to Camden as needed through December.
That arrangement will now continue through January, White said last week.
“(Bowman) is staying with us at least through January,” White said. “We are taking it a month or so at a time.”
Camden has received some new applications but White said that none were candidates “that we are excited about.”
“Hopefully after the holidays, we will get more,” White said. “Our current county manager (Bowman) is working with us to stay and help while we are looking.”
The county received 14 applications for the manager’s position this past fall and two offers were made but neither ended up accepting the job.
“Things didn’t work out,” White said.
White said that are “a whole lot of openings” across the state for county managers and that has hampered the search.
“There are just not a lot of available managers that are looking for jobs,” White said. “We don’t want to make a hasty decision and get someone that is not qualified.”