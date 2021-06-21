CAMDEN — About 25 people gathered at the Camden County Heritage Museum Saturday morning for a ceremonial launch of the new African-American Experience of Northeast North Carolina.
The self-guided heritage trail highlights sites in the six counties that are collaborating in the effort: Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Pasquotank and Perquimans.
Camden sites along the trail include the Dismal Swamp Canal, Dismal Swamp State Park, Parksville AME Zion Church, the McBride Colored School highway marker, the Camden County Heritage Museum and Historic Jail, Sawyer's Creek and the Marian Anderson School highway marker.
Brenda Sawyer led those in attendance in singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a James Weldon Johnson composition often referred to as the "Negro National Anthem."
The Rev. William Sawyer, a Camden resident and pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Perquimans County, offered the invocation.
"We have come a long way but we still have a long way to go," Sawyer said as he greeted the assembly before offering the prayer.
In the prayer Sawyer thanked God for the courage of those who have gone before.
Camden County Commissioner Ross Munro talked about freedom in his remarks.
"Freedom shines this morning," he said. "Whether paid for at the end of a whip or from sacrificing one's life in battle, freedom costs — and today we celebrate those that paid the cost in bondage."
Freedom also requires forgiveness — both receiving and offering forgiveness, Munro said.
"Forgiveness is not a fleshy activity," Munro said. "It is spiritual."
"One of the most blessed days is when slavery was finally ended as legal in the United States," Munro said.
Munro said "it was a good day when Moses led the Hebrews out of Egypt and it was a good day when Blacks could not be sold as cattle."
Munro said it's good that Juneteenth is now a national holiday. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law last week making June 19th — officially Juneteenth National Independence Day — the nation's 12th federal holiday. Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1865, people enslaved in Galveston, Texas, finally learned from federal troops that the Civil War had ended in April of that year.
"Let us move forward to a beautiful future, one where we can live in peace and harmony, not one filled with hate and destruction but one filled with forgiveness and love," Munro said. "Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, forgive easily, and enjoy the ride, because it's a short one."
Sarah Hill, tourism director for Camden County, announced that a website promoting the tour is now live at NCBlackHeritageTour.com. Hill said the website and tour encourage a deeper understanding of the contributions of African Americans to northeastern North Carolina.
The tour plans to add new sites every year, she said.
Doris Evans visited the Camden County Heritage Museum and Historic Jail for the first time Saturday. She described the experience as "very interesting."
Evans listened as volunteer curator Alex Leary recounted the story of George Jacobs, a German immigrant to Camden County who at age 9 became the youngest soldier in the Confederate Army. Leary said he has been able to confirm that Jacobs was the youngest soldier to serve in the Confederate army and is reasonably sure he was the youngest to serve in either army — Union or Confederate — in the Civil War.
"His grave is still up in South Mills," Leary said, referring to Jacobs.
After learning about Jacobs, Evans walked into an adjacent room where an exhibit honors her father, the late Camden Commissioner Samuel Shaw Sr.
Shaw was Camden's first Black elected official and was the longest-serving county commissioner of his era, serving from 1978 to 2004, according to volunteer curator Brian Forehand.
The exhibit also spotlights tactics used to suppress Blacks from voting, including the poll tax and literacy tests. A May 1964 literacy test for voting included in the display is believed to be the last, or one of the last, literacy tests administered in Camden County, Forehand said.
Black voters were required to pass the literacy test but white voters generally were exempted through a provision that allowed someone to vote if their grandfather had been eligible to vote.