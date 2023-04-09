...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
CAMDEN — Camden County officials appear poised to hire an emergency medical services director as a step toward creating a standalone EMS agency for the county.
Camden currently participates in a joint EMS arrangement with Pasquotank County. But in recent years Camden officials have increasingly seen a need for the county to have its own ambulances and personnel in order to provide the level of service that Camden residents need.
Camden County Manager Erin Burke told county commissioners at a budget work session Wednesday that in addition to looking for ambulances, another step the county should look at in the 2023-24 budget is hiring an EMS director for Camden to oversee the process of "standing up" a standalone EMS program for the county.
"I think we need that," Camden Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tiffney White said of the EMS director position.
Camden officials made no final decision Wednesday on hiring an EMS director for the county; the work session was for information and discussion purposes only.
Other new positions being looked at for the 2023-24 budget year include a full-time position to be divided between the Camden Board of Elections and Camden Heritage Museum, additional positions in the sheriff's office, and positions in maintenance, water collection and distribution, and Camden Department of Social Services.
Burke said Wednesday that she will not have a projected property tax rate until she is able to weigh the impact of potential new expenses, including new positions and new vehicles.
The county's property tax base for the 2023-24 budget will reflect a recent revaluation. Commissioners did talk about moving to a more frequent revaluation — possibly every four years instead of the current eight.
Commissioner Ross Munro expressed a desire to set the tax rate based on a "net neutral" principle. That means the tax rate wouldn't raise more revenue than what it would have with the previous tax base.
Some increase appears likely in the county's solid waste fee, although that also has not been finalized. The current fee is $70 a year.
Burke said that Camden will need to acquire three ambulances in order to begin operating its own EMS.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked about the prospect for hiring paramedics. Burke said she believes Camden's call volume and types of calls may appeal to some EMS workers. She also said she believes the county might convince some EMS workers who live in Camden but are currently working for other agencies to come home to work.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said when asked about Camden's plans for a standalone EMS that discussions with Pasquotank's neighbor about that prospect began in July of last year.
"I think it is in the best interest of both counties," Hammett said of Pasquotank and Camden having their own EMS agencies. "It is difficult to provide EMS services in two counties, particularly with the projected growth of Camden County and the steadily rising 911 call volumes in Pasquotank County."
He said Pasquotank's costs for emergency medical services would be reduced to "offset the loss of revenue" from ending its EMS contract with Camden.
Commissioners also discussed looking at a 4-5 cost-of-living adjustment for county employees in next year's county budget.
Krainiak noted employees are being affected by inflation.
"We all know that everything has gone up sky-high in the past 12 months," he said.
Commissioner Sissy Aydlett said she would love to see a 5 percent COLA for employees.
"If there's any way we can squeeze out 5 percent that would be my recommendation," she said.