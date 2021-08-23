CAMDEN — Camden Middle School students were greeted with a new elective on the first day of school Monday.
Camden Middle students can began exploring a possible career path as the school has opened a Career Lab.
The school welcomed 275 students on the first day of school, an increase of 37 students from last year. Eighth-graders comprise 145 students while the 7th-grade class has 130 students.
“The kids are excited to be here and there are a lot of smiling faces,” said Camden Middle School Principal Mike Reaves. “The teachers are excited to be here and it has been very good so far. Coming off the last year-and-a-half, a lot of parents and students are excited to be in school.”
As of Friday, Camden County Schools had enrollment of 1,921, an increase of 146 students from the district’s enrollment in August 2020. The district’s enrollment in August 2019 was 1,857.
Reaves said one new student enrolled at Camdem Middle School on Monday morning. Reaves speculated the part of the increase is from U.S. Coast Guard and other military families who have moved to Camden.
“We are above what we projected,” Reaves said. “When you consider we are a school of only two grades, 37 is a lot for us. This is a big 8th-grade class for us.”
The new Career Lab offers 18 different “career modules” and a student could complete as many as six in a semester. Students can opt to take the course for two semesters.
Some of the career modules include flight and aviation, culinary arts, home maintenance, alternative energy, robotics and child development, among others.
“It introduces the kids to all these different career fields,” Reaves said. “There are a whole bunch of hands-on activities. It’s a super-cool class.”
Career Lab teacher Devon Morrison said the combination of classroom learning and hands-on training will help start students on a potential career path.
“They learn, and then they apply,” Morrison said. “In home maintenance they will patch drywall and put on door knobs. They will cook in culinary arts.”
Morrison, who has been teaching 17 years, said the wide variety of career modules gives students a chance to “explore.”
“This will help them make choices for their high school CTE courses, their college courses or whatever they may want to do,” Morrison said, referring to career and technical education. “They get to dabble in a lot of different things here.”
Reaves, who has been with the Camden County Schools since 2013, is in his first year as principal. He said the first day of school went smoothly, although he noticed an increase in car riders.
Reaves didn’t have a reason for the increase, saying he couldn’t “speak for parents” if the increase was due to the mask mandate on school buses. Masks are optional in the classroom and in other indoor areas of the school.
“There were more car riders than I imagined in my head,” Reaves said. “
Camden Middle had two teachers and the school nurse retire last year but Reaves said those openings were quickly filled. The school has a staff of 36.
“We were lucky and we filled out our staff over the summer,” Reaves said.