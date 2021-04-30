CAMDEN — Camden commissioners may be asked to approve a property tax rate increase of 13 cents — or more — to pay for both a new high school and the operating expenses associated with the new school.
That's according to County Manager Ken Bowman, who on Thursday told commissioners a 10-cent increase is needed to cover debt repayment for construction of the new high school, and another 3 cents will be needed to fund additional operating expenses associated with the new school.
Bowman also said that sales tax revenues previously used for school maintenance projects will now be re-directed to pay debt repayment for the new high school building. That means school capital outlay funding will have to come from the county's general fund and will place additional pressure on the county's property tax rate.
No tax hike will be needed for county departmental operations in the county's 2021-22 fiscal year, but commissioners need to decide how much of a tax rate increase to approve in response to the school needs, Bowman said.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell told commissioners Thursday the schools are seeing some decreases in funding because of the county's move from a Tier 1 county to a Tier 3 county. Under a formula designed to help financially distressed counties, the N.C. Department of Commerce designates certain counties either Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3. Those in Tier 1 qualify for the most help from the state.
The Camden Board of Education is requesting an increase of $457,538 in local operating funds for 2021-22. From the 2017-18 fiscal year to the present, the county has provided $2.6 million in operating funds for the schools.
This year the request is for more than $3 million to offset $283,000 in losses from other sources, meet $158,000 in increased expenses such as retirement and state-mandated charter school payments, and fund board priorities such as a middle school College and Career Ready Lab and a 3-percent cost-of-living adjustment for county-paid employees to match a COLA for state-paid employees.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked whether this is the right time to build a new high school if the district is losing students to charter schools. Krainiak asked about instead building a 20-classroom addition where the Early College is located now on the current high school campus.
Krainiak said that when the new high school is eventually built and the middle school moves to the current high school campus, more classroom space will be needed to accommodate middle school students.
"There's a lot uncertainty right now," Krainiak said.
Ferrell responded that two concerns about delaying construction of a new high school are the prospect of losing the $12.3 million state facilities grant and also the high degree of support the school construction bond referendum received in November.
Krainiak said he is concerned that a tax increase could discourage businesses from locating in Camden.
"We've got to keep our taxes as low as possible so we can get some income-producing businesses here," he said.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs called the decision "a balancing act." Taxes going up too much "impacts people's lives pretty significantly."
Bowman said the commissioners will meet May 13 to finalize next year's county budget before the formal budget presentation in June.
"This is a tough decision to make," Bowman told the commissioners. "That's what y'all have to think about between now and May 13. There is the predicament that we're in."