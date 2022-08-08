CAMDEN — Camden County officials have rejected a request to rezone 10 acres on N.C. Highway 343 North but appear open to rezoning a smaller portion of the property.
The Camden County Planning Board recommended denial of Waverly Sawyer’s request to rezone 10 acres near 872 N.C. 343 North from highway commercial use to neighborhood residential use.
And the Camden Board of Commissioners supported the planning board’s recommendation at their Aug. 1 meeting.
But Commissioner Tiffney White said she thought the house and its lot only — without the remainder of the property — should be rezoned as neighborhood residential.
County officials told Sawyer he has the option to re-petition for a rezoning of only the one-acre parcel if he wishes to do that.
The tract had previously been rezoned to highway commercial because a shop selling horse tack was being operated out of the building. But recently someone has wanted to rent the house and the rezoning request was intended to accommodate the residential use.
“The Highway Commercial district is applied to lots along the County’s major roadways (e.g., US 158, US 17, NC 34, and NC 343) and is intended for automobile-oriented commercial development as well as large floorplate commercial uses and uses that require or generate truck traffic,” county staff said in documents provided to the county commissioners.
“The district also accommodates agricultural and institutional uses as well as higher density residential uses with a special use permit” The staff documents explain that the neighborhood residential zoning district “serves as a transition district from the rural and suburban portions of the county to areas proximate to village centers and major commercial corridors.
The district is intended to accommodate single-family detached homes in a neighborhood setting at moderate densities.”