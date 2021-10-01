CAMDEN — Want to find a Camden farmers market, pick-your-own farm or just want to check out what a soybean field looks like?
Thanks to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Visit NC Farms App, now you can.
Camden recently became one of the newest North Carolina communities to be featured on the app, which is designed to connect both residents and visitors to local agribusiness points of interest across the state.
The app features maps, lists, and search functions, allowing users to find farms, farmers markets, farm-to table restaurants, pick-your-own farms, and special events spotlighting food grown, raised, caught or made in the state.
The Camden County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Camden County Tourism Development Authority helped finance Camden’s presence on the app, a press release from the Camden TDA states.
In areas of the state where the Visit NC Farms app has already been launched, it's "proven to be a great tool for creating awareness and driving growth in visitation and sales of local farm and food assets," the press release states. The app is also a way to stay updated on what local farm businesses have to offer during different times of the year, the TDA said.
To download the app, visit https://www.visitncfarmstoday.com/, or search for Visit NC Farms in the app store or in Google Play. For more information, contact Amy Twiddy at (252) 331-7630 or amy_twiddy@ncsu.edu.