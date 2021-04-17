CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education has approved the final floor plan for the county’s new high school.
The board approved a plan Thursday that calls for a 123,122-square-foot school that includes roughly 30 classrooms, plus career and technical education labs and science labs.
The Camden school board plans to build the new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The anticipated timeline for the project calls for breaking ground in May; site development from July to January; construction starting in November and continuing through September 2023, followed by move-in that same month.
Rick Ott of MB Kahn Construction and Ashley Dennis of Mosley Architects presented a couple of options to the school board Thursday, and board members opted for one labeled “option 5 hybrid.”
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the adjustments from previous plans included improved traffic flow and keeping all the career and technical education programs together.
Ferrell said the board is still trying to get a few more classrooms in if possible. It depends ultimately on how construction bids come in. If bids are below budget the board is leaning toward using that savings to add classrooms.
The plan includes designated classroom spaces and also what are known as extended instructional areas, which are designed for flexible use in instruction.
Option 5 hybrid’s stated advantages over other options, according to Ott’s presentation, include:
• better circulation between the academic wing and career and technical education wing
• all career and technical education (CTE) classrooms are together
• science spaces are located in the CTE wing but also close to other general classrooms
• CTE labs are standardized and flexible
• there’s room for expansion
• ability to have covered outdoor learning lab
• allows for improved supervision of students.
Disadvantages of option 5 hybrid, according to the presentation, include:
• two CTE classrooms are located in the school’s interior and lack windows.
• some site design adjustment will be required.