CAMDEN — Camden County officials agreed this week to back a “long shot” application for $50 million in state facilities funding for the new Camden County High School.
The county already has been awarded $12.3 million in state critical needs funding for the high school construction project. But additional state funding for school facilities became available in the new state budget, and the county’s school board and county commissioners have voted to seek up to $50 million in those funds.
The $50 million figure is the maximum grant the state will make for a high school construction project.
Voters in Camden approved a $33 million bond referendum for a new high school in November 2020. Coupled with the existing $12.3 million state grant, local officials had $45.3 million for the project.
School officials originally looked at a school plan costing roughly $64 million. However, they deleted enough amenities such as an auditorium and auxiliary gym to get the cost down to $45.3 million.
Repayment of the $33 million bond amount was projected to require a 10-cent increase on the property tax rate. In addition, officials determined that new operating expenses related to the new high school would require another 3 cents on the tax rate, for a total project-related property tax rate increase of 13 cents.
If the county is awarded the full $50 in state grant funding, the school board would reinstate the deleted items while also reducing — though not eliminating — the impact on the county’s property tax rate.
County Manager Ken Bowman noted the urgency of approving the new application during Monday’s meeting; the deadline for submitting it is March 15.
Bowman also described the county’s chances of getting the $50 million as “a long shot.”
As of now no matching funds from the county are required for the grant, but Bowman said he can’t say there won’t be any matching funds required if additional grant funds are awarded for the project.
Bowman noted the architect has added back in items that had been taken out from the project.
“I agree — you’ll never know if you don’t ask,” Commissioner Clayton Riggs said in support of the application.
The Camden Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the new grant application.
The school board had previously approved the new grant application.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said in an email message to staff Tuesday that there is some “misinformation” being circulated about the project.
Ferrell noted that the current project estimate from M.B. Kahn is $69.6 million, which factors in inflation.
“This is the figure we decided to include in the grant application in hopes of getting the full $50,000,000 in grant funds because, while there is no local match required for the new round of grants, we speculate that they do want to see that we have some ‘skin in the game’ so to speak,” Ferrell said in the message to staff.
“So, let’s say we get the full $50,000,000 and the total budget for the new school is $69,636,061. The difference is $19,636,061. One option would be to bring this amount from the $33,000,000 Bond Referendum and build the full scale project. If this was the decision, there will still be less money borrowed than the original $33,000,000 which should reduce the tax impact.”
Ferrell acknowledged that another option or scenario might be to build a $50 million school and have no further tax impact from the passing of the bond referendum.
“These decisions will be made based on how much, if any, additional grant funding we receive and many other factors,” Ferrell said. “These decisions cannot be made until we know how much funding we are receiving from the new grant. These decisions will be made by the Board of Education and the County Commissioners.