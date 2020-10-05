CAMDEN — Camden County officials broke ground Monday on a $3.6 million library building that county officials say will set the bar for library facilities in small counties across the state.
Camden Commissioner Ross Munro remarked during the groundbreaking ceremony that it was only a few years ago that Camden was the only county in the state without its own library building.
At the time Camden was paying Pasquotank County for Camden residents to use the Witherspoon Memorial Library.
“Now Camden County is setting the bar for what a small county library should be,” Munro said.
Tom White, chairman of the Camden Board of Commissioners, said the county will pay the debt service on the new construction from the savings it’ll see from no longer having lease payments for library space. The county’s recent retiring of other debt will also help, he said.
“We will not have to have any tax increase to build this building,” White said.
County officials expect the building will be completed by this time next year.
The library building is the first phase of the county’s planned new administration complex, which is being built on county-owned land across from the historic Camden County Courthouse.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak said the development of a community center for all county residents is a project that is very close to his heart. He said the new library, which will include a community room, is the beginning of that project coming to fruition.
“This is the right building at the right time for Camden County and will be the hub for our community for many years,” Krainiak said.
“This will be a very nice library,” White added. He said he hopes that the comfortable seating in the building’s new board boardroom will encourage more people to attend county commissioners’ meetings.
County Manager Ken Bowman noted that the boardroom will be wired with all the technology needed for virtual meetings.
The importance of that technology has been highlighted by the pandemic this year, which has required the board to hold many virtual meetings.
“This is a great event, a very historic event,” Bowman said of Monday’s groundbreaking.
Angie Crawford Easterday of Boomerang Design said her firm designed the facility with county residents in mind. She said the plan calls for a flexible space that will serve the whole community well.
Hayley Bowers, vice president of M.B. Kahn Construction Co., said the company is honored to be working on the project.