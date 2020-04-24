CAMDEN — County officials — not county taxpayers — are sponsoring the meals program at the Camden Center for Active Adults through the end of next month.
This week’s sponsor is County Manager Ken Bowman, who explained that he and other county officials involved in the effort are covering the costs out of their own pockets.
“No county funds are being used for this,” Bowman said.
A donation of $1 is normally requested when the person picks up the meals —though center staff said no one is ever turned away for not leaving a donation.
The donation helps offset the cost of the meals, which are provided through the Area Program on Aging of the Albemarle Commission.
This week, though, Bowman is covering the $1 donation for everyone.
In coming weeks Commissioners Tom White, Ross Munro and Randy Krainiak are picking up the tab.
Before the coronavirus crisis, meals were both served on site and delivered to homebound residents’ homes. Since the crisis began, however, meals are no longer being served at the site. Meals that aren’t delivered have to be picked up outside the center.
Currently there are 61 people picking up meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays —the package includes three meals on Monday and two on Thursday — and 13 are receiving home-delivered meals.
Center staff said use of the meal program has increased significantly during the coronavirus crisis.
“It has increased probably about double because of everything that has been going on,” said Laura Jolly, the center’s director. “And we still have slots if they (those wanting meals) are Camden County residents.”
Jolly noted the program is for people 60 and older.
Bowman said he was glad to cover the $1 donation for people picking up the meals on Tuesday.
“That puts a little money back in their pockets,” Bowman said.
Based on the number of meals served, Bowman’s cost for the two days was about $148.
Jeanette Sherrick appreciated the county manager’s generosity.
“Well, thank you very much, Mr. Ken Bowman,” Sherrick said, smiling as she received her package of meals and learned the county manager had covered her $1 suggested donation.
Sherrick used to work at the center, which previously was known as the Camden County Senior Center.
“I loved it,” Sherrick said of her time working at the center. “I really loved working here.”
She explained that before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the center to suspend its onsite activities, she was still coming in periodically to play games with patrons.
“They’re great people here,” Sherrick said.
Tiffanie Spruill, assistant director of the Camden Center for Active Adults and coordinator of the center’s nutrition program, said local residents Mike and Sherrie Moore have also offered to sponsor meals for a week.
“It’s an awesome program,” Spruill said of the nutrition program, which also includes home-delivered meals.