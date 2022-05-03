CAMDEN — Camden County officials are seeking an alternative site for the new Camden County High School after studies show “less than desirable” soil conditions at the previously planned site on N.C. Highway 343 North.
County Manager Ken B o w m a n said in a report to commiss i o n e r s M o n d a y that soil s a m p l e s taken from the N.C. 343 site show developing it for a school would be costly.
“After much work and various soil samplings the Manager at Risk, MB Kahn, has determined the cost to mitigate the site would drive the cost up significantly — upwards of $4 million,” Bowman’s report states.
What’s more, he said, putting the school at the NC 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school.
“With that in mind, the county wanted to look for an alternate site for the new high school,” Bowman said.
The new site now being considered for the new school is on the south side of U.S. Highway 158, across the highway from the county library and existing county administrative offices. The site is about half a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34.
Bowman’s report states the tract on U.S. 158 is 194 acres and “observed to consist of an open agricultural area.” Between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
The property’s current owner is Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc.
The proposed agreement is for the county to buy the 70-acre parcel at $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
Bowman’s report indicates the property will provide adequate space for the new school building, parking, sports fields and expansion when needed.
Bowman reported that the county has already contracted with Timmons Group to conduct an environmental analysis and soil borings on the new site to ensure the land is satisfactory for the new high school.
The county has permission under the proposed agreement to investigate site conditions and has an investigation period within which it can opt out of the purchase based on findings from that investigation.
A public hearing on the acquisition of the new site will be held at Camden commissioners’ June 6 meeting.
A motion by Commissioner Tom White to hold the public hearing June 6 passed unanimously.
Last week Camden was awarded a $27.7 million state needs-based facilities grant to use for a new high school to replace both Camden County High School and Camden Early College. The grant is in addition to a $12.28 million grant the district previously was awarded for the new school.
County commissioners and the Camden Board of Education are expected to meet soon to discuss moving forward with the new school now that the additional funding has been secured. The funding opens up the potential for savings to county taxpayers and could also allow features to be added that were previously deleted to reduce the project’s overall cost.
Up to now, the Camden school project’s budget was $45.2 million. That’s based on the previous $12.2 million in state grant funding and a $33 million bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.