CAMDEN — Camden County does not plan to sell the land on N.C. Highway 343 North that had been eyed as a site for a new high school.
County officials said the site will not be sold even though they’re now looking at a new site for the high school on U.S. Highway 158.
Engineering studies at the N.C. 343 site determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials have expressed concerns that the NC. 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school.
The new site now being considered for the new school is on the south side of U.S. Highway 158, across the highway from the county library and existing county administrative offices. The site is about half a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34.
The new tract is 194 acres, owned by Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc. Between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
The proposed agreement under consideration is for the county to buy the 70-acre parcel at $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
The county has contracted with Timmons Group to conduct an environmental analysis and soil borings on the new site to ensure the land is satisfactory for the new high school.
A public hearing on the acquisition of the new site will be held at Camden commissioners’ June 6 meeting.
The N.C. 343 site originally was used as an emergency dump site for storm debris. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires counties that receive FEMA funds to have such a site designated.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro noted that when the county purchased the tract in 2008 it was not tested for the suitability of soils for construction.
Munro said the site has always been set aside for the emergency debris purpose and will continue to be used that way. He said the county has no plans to sell the land because it is not suitable for building because of the nature of sub-soils on the property.
County Manager Ken Bowman said he does not know why the county at that time did not do more research into the condition of soils at the site.
“All I know is due diligence needs to be done before making that kind of purchase,” Bowman said.
Camden County recently was awarded a $27.7 million state needs-based facilities grant to use for a new high school to replace both Camden County High School and Camden Early College. The grant is in addition to a $12.28 million grant the district previously was awarded for the new school.
County commissioners and the Camden Board of Education are expected to meet soon to discuss moving forward with the new school now that the additional funding has been secured. The funding opens up the potential for savings to county taxpayers and could also allow features to be added that were previously deleted to reduce the project’s overall cost.
Up to now, the Camden school project’s budget was $45.2 million. That’s based on the previous $12.2 million in state grant funding and a $33 million bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.