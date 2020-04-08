CAMDEN — Camden officials Monday urged residents to take recommended precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus and not be lulled into a false sense of complacency because the county doesn’t have any reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID 19.
“Don’t let your guard down because you’re seeing zero for Camden,” Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White said, referring to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ website, which currently shows no COVID-19 cases in Camden.
As of Tuesday, the website also showed no COVID-19 cases in nine other North Carolina counties, including Tyrrell.
County Manager Ken Bowman noted Camden County Schools staff have collected personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns, and delivered it to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, which had distributed the supplies to local medical facilities.
“A big shout-out for the schools for doing that,” Bowman said. “They came through.”
Bowman said emergency management continues to request donations of PPE. He also said Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders has been doing a good job of coordinating the response among officials from Camden and Pasquotank counties and the city of Elizabeth City.
White encouraged county residents to take the precautions recommended by public health officials, including staying at home.
“Don’t go out if you don’t have to,” White said.
Monday’s board meeting in fact was held according to recommended social distancing measures. Attendance was limited to 10 people and commissioners and staff were seated more than 6 feet apart. The meeting was livestreamed so that members of the public could view the proceedings as they happened.
Bowman mentioned that the Centers of Disease Control’s recommendation is that cloth-based masks be worn for protection in community settings. He added that health officials are asking that actual surgical masks and other medical protective gear be reserved for medical workers who need it.
Camden officials noted that a number of cases have been reported in neighboring counties. In addition, confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been reported across the state line in southeastern Virginia.
“The bottom line is to be vigilant and stay safe,” Bowman said.