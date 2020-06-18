CAMDEN — Camden officials have asked the firm designing the county's new library building to emphasize versatility, simplicity and affordability.
The Camden Board of Commissioners met via Zoom Tuesday with representatives from M.B. Kahn Construction Company and Boomerang Design to discuss ideas for the new library.
The county has asked Boomerang to develop a design for a one-story, 11,700-square-foot building that would include a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
Noting that more meetings are likely to be held via Zoom in the future, Commissioner Clayton Riggs said he wants the video monitors installed in the library's boardroom to be easily viewable by both commissioners and the public.
Commissioner Ross Munro agreed the technology needs to be accessible.
"We have the technology to make the room simple yet usable by everybody in the community," he said.
The county needs to be able to get the maximum use out of the room, Munro said, echoing a point made by other commissioners.
Money the county spends on the building should go into technology rather than tables and chairs, Munro said.
On the subject of chairs, the county's current plan is to have flexible seating instead of seats that are permanently affixed to the floor. Stackable chairs and folding tables will offer maximum flexibility for use of the space, Munro said.
"We want to be able to use this room for everybody in the county," he said.
Board Chairman Tom White said the room should be set up to accommodate joint meetings between county commissioners and the Camden Board of Education, and other types of county and community meetings.
County Manager Ken Bowman said the county hopes to include two meeting rooms: a commissioners boardroom that would seat about 60 people and an adjacent community room capable of accommodating up to 100.
Bowman said there should be a removable wall between the two rooms so that separate meetings could be held at the same time. For a larger event, the wall could be removed to allow a larger group to meet together.
The removable wall would be sound-resistant. One benefit of that, according to county officials, is that commissioners could hold a closed session in one room while members of the public remained in the other.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak urged the design firm to take seriously commissioners' concerns about flexibility and affordability.
Riggs also said the materials need to be watertight. "Whatever we build this building out of, it better not leak," he said.
Bowman said any equipment and furnishings in the current library that are usable, including current shelving, will be moved into the new facility to help keep costs down.
Riggs also asked that the design allow the library to continue its popular programs.
For several years county officials have discussed building an administrative complex on slightly more than 7 acres on county-owned land on N.C. Highway 343 across from the county courthouse. The complex would include a library, an administrative building and a community center. But Bowman said in a recent memo to commissioners that the county's initial focus should be on the library building.
Although there has never been an official cost estimate for the administrative complex, county officials have sometimes cited $10 million as a possible cost. A rough estimate for the first phase that would include just the library is $3.5 million.