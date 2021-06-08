CAMDEN — Camden commissioners on Monday approved a $14 million budget for next year that includes a 13-cent increase in the county’s property tax rate to fund a $33 million new high school.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 for the county’s 2021-22 spending plan with Commissioners Ross Munrow, Randy Krainiak and Tiffney White voting in favor and Commissioner Clayton Riggs casting the lone dissenting vote. Board Chairman Tom White was unable to attend the meeting.
The $14 million budget represents an increase of $473,417 over last year’s budget of $13.5 million. With the 13-cent tax hike, the county’s tax rate will rise from 75 cents per $100 valuation to 88 cents.
According to county officials, revenue from 10 cents of the increase will be used to pay down the $33 million in construction bonds that voters approved in November. Revenue raised by the remaining 3 cents will be used to cover operational costs related to the new school.
In May, school and county officials broke ground for the new school at its future location off N.C. Highway 343 and about 2 miles north of the current high school.
Prior to voting to approve next year’s county budget, commissioners heard from three county residents who said they opposed the 13-cent tax hike.
Nancy Farmer of South Mills told the board that last fall residents were being advised the tax increase necessary to finance construction of the new school would be 10 cents. Farmer said she was concerned the additional 3-cent increase could negatively affect Camden residents who are on fixed budgets and already struggling to make ends meet.
“The 3 cents doesn’t sound like a lot, but to some people it is a lot,” Farmer said.
According to Farmer, 11.2% of county residents are living below the national poverty level.
“Those people are going to be hurting,” she cautioned. “There are many others who might not be at the poverty line, but they still struggle.”
Farmer said she understands the county needs a new school but questioned whether the county can afford to pay $33 million for one right now.
Also speaking to the board Monday was Clarence Jennings, a former member of the Camden Board of Education. Jennings referred to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it moved students from learning at brick-and-mortar schools to learning from home on computers. He suggested physical school buildings are not necessarily a priority any more.
“The school, to me, has never proved the true need of a new school, because the technique of education has changed,” he said. “We’ve just seen it here where buildings were unneeded.”
Jennings acknowledged that voters approved the bond referendum last fall but pointed out the referendum did not state when the school had to be built.
“It just said, ‘you have to build a new school some time,”’ he said. “I don’t think that with the high cost of everything taking place now, the change from the pandemic, the statement in the budget about the uncertainty of future income, I think it’s time to stop and think about where we’re spending our money and do away with this 10-cents increase.”
Jennings was referring to County Manager Ken Bowman’s budget message to the commissioners. While Bowman’s message was generally upbeat, he did caution that the full effects of the pandemic have yet to be realized.
“As I pointed out last year, the full financial impacts of the pandemic have yet to be felt, since revenue is always a few months behind,” Bowman said in the budget message. “There may be some lost revenues but it is difficult to project how much at this time. In the meantime, all budgeted capital expenditures have been frozen as of May 21, save for those funded through grants.”
Following the public comments, Commissioner Riggs made a motion to table approval of the budget till next Monday night so the board could address concerns heard at Monday’s meeting. That motion failed by a 3-1 vote, with Riggs casting the lone vote in favor.
The approved budget, which takes effect July 1, includes funding for Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones to hire an additional deputy, plus also a part-time deputy. Earlier in the board’s discussion of the budget, Riggs also motioned to amend the budget to provide funding for Jones to hire two new fulltime deputies and to do away with the part-time position. That motion also failed by a vote of 3-1.
In other meeting agenda items, commissioners agreed to move consideration of changes to county animal ordinances to their July 6 meeting. The move was necessary because Chairman Tom White was absent, and all five commissioners must be in attendance for the first reading of any changes to county ordinances. The changes would ban the keeping and breeding of wolfdog hybrids in the county.
Commissioners also appointed Riggs to represent Camden County on the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees.