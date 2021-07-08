CAMDEN — County residents can possess venomous reptiles, wolf-dog hybrids and other wild or exotic animals as long as the animals are properly permitted and registered with the county.
That’s according to Camden’s new animal control ordinance that the Board of Commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote Tuesday night.
Voting for the Animal Control and Protection ordinance were board Vice Chairman Ross Munro and members Randy Krainiak, Tiffney White and Clayton Riggs. Board Chairman Tom White was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
The previous version of the ordinance was last updated in 2001 and did not include permitting and registration provisions for wild or exotic animals. The new version expands the county’s animal control laws from 9 to 25 pages, County Manager Ken Bowman told commissioners during his presentation.
The new ordinance makes it unlawful for any person to keep or allow to be kept on their property any wild or exotic animal, either as a pet or for show purposes, without a permit from the county’s animal control department.
The ordinance defines wild or exotic animals as “any non-human primate, raccoon, skunk, wolf, wolf-canine hybrid, squirrel, fox, leopard, tiger, lion, panther, ratite, venomous reptile, nonvenomous apodal reptile 8 feet or longer in length or nonvenomous quadrupedal reptile 5 feet or longer in length, which can normally be found in the wild state, or any other member of the crocodilian family, including but not limited to alligators, crocodiles, caimans, and gavials.”
Bowman said after Tuesday’s meeting the new ordinance will allow police, fire and emergency medical personnel to know ahead of time whether a home they’ve been called to has any dangerous animals on its property. It’s also good for the county to have an idea of how many of these types of dangerous animals are being kept within county limits, he said.
The new ordinance requires owners of wild or exotic animals to apply for a permit within 10 working days of acquiring the animal, or within 10 days of becoming a new resident of the county, or within 10 days after changing addresses within the county.
Owners also must provide the following information for each animal when applying for a permit: the owner’s name and street address, an emergency telephone contact number to reach the owner, the location of the animal’s enclosure within the property, the common and scientific name of the animal, the date the owner acquired the animal, the source or location owner acquired the animal, any identifying marks specific to the animal, an updated photo of the animal and the animal’s sex, age, height or length.
The ordinance also forbids the issuing of permits to anyone previously convicted of owning a nuisance or vicious animal, cruelty to animals and any felony related to the care or treatment of an animal.
The permits are valid for one calendar year and must be renewed annually.
Bowman said because the county already is in its current fiscal 2021-22 budget cycle, the cost of the permits will not be announced until next year, with the creation of the 2022-23 budget.
Bowman began work on the new ordinance after commissioners heard from Cam Smart, a resident who spoke during the board’s meeting in April. Smart had expressed concerns about hybrid wolf-dogs being raised near her property in Camden Point. Since that meeting, the owner has relocated the hybrid animals to approximately 10 acres off Smith Corner Road, which runs between S. Trotman and Bartlett roads a few miles north of Shiloh.
Bowman first presented the new ordinance to the commissioners in June, but because White also was unable to attend that meeting the ordinance was tabled till Tuesday. State law prohibited the board from voting on the ordinance at first presentation without the presence of all commissioners. The full board did not need to be present to take action at the subsequent July meeting.
North Carolina is one of four states that have no state laws against owning wild and exotic animals, according to the Humane Society of the United States. The other states are Alabama, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Camden’s new animal ordinance also addresses the more common animal control regulations, such as vaccinating household pets against rabies, animal bites, other related penalties and fines, and other issues.