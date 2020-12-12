A Camden County resident who currently oversees emergency management for eight counties in the region has been hired as the new emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank and Camden counties.
Brian Parnell will succeed Christy Saunders as Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator when she retires at the end of the year. Saunders, who has held the coordinator position since 1995, announced her impending retirement in April.
Parnell has been the Area 1 coordinator for the N.C. Division of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management for the last seven years. Area 1 includes Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management as well as the emergency management agencies in Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford and Perquimans counties.
Parnell, who begins work Jan. 4, will be paid $68,864 annually. Prior to his current position, Parnell served as the emergency management coordinator in Franklin and Northampton counties.
Parnell said already knowing key aspects of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will be a plus coming into the position.
“Christy and I always talked a lot and I know the program,” Parnell said. “I am familiar with a lot of the department heads in Camden, Pasquotank and Elizabeth City that I have worked with on various grants, responses or training sessions. It will make the transition a little easier, but there is more that I need to learn. I plan on building on what Christy has done.’’
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said that Parnell is well-qualified for the position.
“Brian has a great blend of local and state emergency management experience,” Hammett said. “As the Area 1 coordinator for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management, our first responders know and trust him. This gives Brian the unique ability to quickly transition into the role of emergency management coordinator.”
Hammett praised Saunders’ work as the emergency management coordinator and said the job is a difficult one to fill as it is the only multi-county emergency management agency in the state.
“Saunders has done an incredible job for not only Pasquotank County, but also Camden County and Elizabeth City,” Hammett said.