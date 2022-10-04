CAMDEN — Residents remain frustrated about the pace of residential development in Camden County.
So frustrated, some 600 apparently have signed a petition calling on Camden commissioners to impose a moratorium on any new residential development in the county.
About 15 residents spoke about the development issue during the public comment session of Monday’s meeting of the Camden Board of Commissioners.
Dr. Jason Banks, a dentist who also is a member of the Camden Board of Education, was among those calling for a moratorium on future residential development. He also said the county needs to amend its Unified Development Ordnance to require new residential homes be built on larger lots.
Larger lots would reduce the number of homes and ease the burden on infrastructure services, particularly sewer and water, Banks and other residents said.
Banks, who also spoke on the development issue at September’s commissioners meeting, said he and other residents have started a petition that so far includes about 600 signatures. He said he had not cross-referenced the list for potential duplicate signatures.
Banks said residents also responded to a survey on Facebook showing their support for a moratorium. Camden residents have formed a new Facebook page titled “Camden citizens against overdevelopment (Camden County NC).”
Residents’ concerns range from lack of water and sewer infrastructure to the strain of new growth on Camden schools to the county losing its rural identity.
“We are rural and it needs to stay that way,” one resident told the commissioners.
Another resident, who identified herself as a real estate agent, said while selling homes is her livelihood she still supports a moratorium on new homes — at least until adequate infrastructure is in place.
After residents expressed their concerns, Camden Commissioner Clayton Riggs called on Chuck Jones, the county's public works manager, who explained that the county is building two new wells capable of producing 720,000 gallons of water per day. The new wells are needed to allow time for some of the county’s existing wells to replenish their water supply.
Riggs said by addressing water infrastructure needs the county has been planning for growth.
“What we haven’t been planning for is several hundred houses overnight,” he said.
Riggs said the county could impose a moratorium on residential development, but only for a specific time and only for specific reasons. He noted that state law dictates the terms of development moratoriums.
Riggs also said it's unlikely a moratorium would solve the problem residents want addressed.
“Growth is coming whether we put a moratorium on or not,” he said.
John Morrison, Camden's county attorney, explained the differences between a zoning request, such as a request to rezone a tract of agricultural land to residential use, and a special use permit request, say for the purpose of building a subdivision. In both instances, the county must hold a public hearing for residents to voice their support or opposition before commissioners act, he said.
For rezonings, the commissioners have legislative authority to approve or deny requests, Morrison said. Because residents also get to speak at these hearings, Morrison called zoning hearings “the most powerful.” But few residents attend zoning hearings, he said.
If a rezoning has been granted, commissioners are bound by state law to adhere to the county’s UDO when an applicant seeks a special use permit for the property, Morrison said.
“If it (the request) complies with the UDO, the commissioners have to grant it,” he said Tuesday. Otherwise, the county could be sued by the applicant.
Commissioners also must hold a public hearing before implementing any moratorium.
According to state statute 160D-107, which regulates moratoriums on development, a county can only impose a moratorium on development for no more than 60 days.
By law, the county must include in its regulation to adopt a moratorium responses to four criteria explaining its need for a pause in development. Of the four required statements, the first reads: “A statement of the problems or conditions necessitating the moratorium and what courses of action, alternative to a moratorium, were considered by the local government and why those alternative courses of action were not deemed adequate.”
Morrison said that infrastructure concerns would suffice as a reason for the county to seek a moratorium. The county would have to explain why it’s needed, though, he said.
The state recently updated its moratorium statute to allow just a 60-day period. In the early 2000s, Camden had a moratorium that ran about three years. That was before the revised statute, Morrison said. One reason for the 60-day restriction is to prevent local government from withholding landowners’ rights to their property.
Morrison said since the revised statute Camden has imposed two moratoriums. Riggs, when speaking Monday night, said he supported both moratoriums.
For more information about North Carolina’s law on development moratoriums, search “ncgs 160D-107” online.