CAMDEN — A one-acre lot in Shiloh where a currently vacant historic house is located has been rezoned from commercial to residential use so that the house can be restored.
Richard Krainiak requested the rezoning of approximately three acres from village commercial to neighborhood residential.
The property is located at 913 N.C. Highway 343 South in the Shiloh Core Village. The tract is located at the intersection of Highway 343 South and Milltown Road. A vacant house is currently located on the property.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak, who is the father of the petitioner, was recused from discussion and voting on the matter.
The Camden Planning Board voted unanimously at its Sept. 16 meeting to recommend approval of the rezoning request.
Richard Krainiak told commissioners that he hopes to use the historic home on the property as a house.
Commissioner Ross Munro wanted to confirm Krainiak’s plans for the house on the property.
“You’re not going to tear the house down, you’re going to restore the house — correct?” Munro asked.
“Yes,” Krainiak replied.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs told Krainiak he understood his plan was to rezone the one acre the house is on and leave the rest of the property zoned commercial.
Krainiak noted it was the Camden Planning Board’s recommendation to do that.
“I didn’t come up with that,” Krainiak said. “They did.”
Riggs told Krainiak that as Shiloh grows the property could become very profitable if it were zoned commercial.
A motion by Riggs to rezone only the one acre with the house on it but maintain the other two acres as commercial passed unanimously.
Although county staff has stated the requested zoning change is inconsistent with both the Coastal Area Management Act and comprehensive future land use maps, the planning board and county staff noted the requested rezoning is actually more compatible with the existing situation on the ground.