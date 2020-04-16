CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have rezoned a one-acre tract on Belcross Road to allow 17 acres to remain as working farmland.
The rezoning application by Clarann Mansfield was approved unanimously by commissioners at the board's regular meeting last week.
The decision rezones a one-acre lot at 146 Belcross Road in Courthouse Township from "working lands" zoning classification to "suburban residential."
A staff report on Mansfield's application explained that the goal of her request was "to preserve as much farmland as possible."
The working lands zoning requires a minimum density of 5 acres when subdividing property, which would have required the house lot to be 5 acres.
"Although the request can be construed as spot zoning, the property is located in an area that is supported by both the (Coastal Area Management Act) and Comprehensive Plans Future Land Use Maps as suburban residential development," the staff report states.
The vision statement of the Comprehensive Plan states: “New development will be focused within targeted core areas to breathe new life into established county villages and to efficiently use existing and planned infrastructure and public resources.”
The working lands district is established to accommodate agriculture, agriculturally related uses, and limited forms of residential development at very low densities in rural portions of the county.
The suburban residential district is the county’s primary district for suburban residential neighborhoods located along primary roadways, shoreline areas, and in locations bordering rural areas.