A section of roadway on Old Swamp Road in Camden County closed for a sinkhole is back open following completion of repairs, according to the local emergency management office.
State transportation officials notified Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders of the closed roadway’s reopening earlier today.
NCDOT closed Old Swamp Road between Bunker Hill and Lilly roads on Friday, Aug. 7, after that portion of highway was washed out by rain. The affected section includes a bridge that crosses Joyce Creek.
District DOT spokesman Tim Hass said Monday, Aug. 10, the closing was necessary after the road on the southern side of the creek, eroded by repeated rainfall, collapsed. The bridge was not affected or compromised in the road’s collapse, Hass said.