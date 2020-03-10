CAMDEN — The incumbent commissioner who finished a close second in last week’s Republican primary for the Camden Board of Commissioners’ South Mills seat said he plans to seek a recount of votes in the election if he’s eligible to.
Garry Meiggs, who lost to challenger Tiffney White in the March 3 primary by 12 votes, should have a better idea after today’s Camden Board of Elections meeting if he can request a recount.
Under election law in North Carolina, a candidate has the right to demand a recount if the difference between their vote total and that for the prevailing candidate is not more than 1 percent of the total.
Unofficial results in the March 3 primary showed White defeating Meiggs 697 votes to 685 — a margin of only 12 votes. White carried the South Mills and Shiloh precincts while Meiggs carried Courthouse precinct.
Elaine Best, Camden’s elections director, said last week there are a number of provisional ballots and about a dozen absentee-by-mail ballots that potentially could be counted in the Meiggs-White primary. After today’s board meeting there should be more clarity about the margin in the tight South Mills race, Best explained. However, a candidate cannot officially request a recount until the election canvass is completed, and that won’t happen until Friday, she said.
Meiggs said he believes the close race shows citizens of the county are divided on major issues.
White has not responded to several requests on Facebook and phone messages seeking comment about the election result.
The eventual winner of the Republican primary in the South Mills District will face Democrat Barbara Riggs in the general election in November.
In Camden’s other contested primary last week, incumbent Commissioner Randy Krainiak defeated challenger Mike McLain, a former county commissioner. Krainiak garnered 786 votes to McLain’s 595.
McLain, whose campaign focused on tax increases and spending, with a particular focus on plans to build a three-building administrative complex across from the courthouse on N.C. Highway 343, said the election result seems to show Camden citizens are not as concerned about tax hikes as he had thought.
“I guess our new Taj Mahal will be coming and citizens are happy with the tax increases,” McLain said, referring to his name for the proposed administrative complex. “I guess citizens are happy with the tax increases and there probably will be more of them.”
McLain said he would not rule out the prospect of another bid for office.
“You never know about politics,” McLain said. “Things are always changing.”
Krainiak has not responded to requests for comment on the election result.