CAMDEN — Starting Tuesday, Camden County school students and staff will have the option not to wear a mask, but only if the quarantine rate at their school doesn't rise above 10%.
The Camden Board of Education agreed in December to revise the school district's face-coverings policy to make masks optional for students and staff starting Tuesday. But in a unanimous decision Thursday night, the board approved an amendment to the revision.
Under the amendment, an individual school in the district will have to shift to mandatory mask-wearing if its quarantine rate rises above 10%. Face coverings will continue to be mandated at that school until its quarantine rate falls under 10% and stays under 10% for five consecutive calendar days.
The move comes after each school in the district saw an increase in quarantine rates among students and staff in the last two weeks.
Superintendent Joe Ferrell said when determining whether a school's quarantine rate meets the 10% threshold, the number of students and staff in quarantine will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. For example, the 10% threshold for Grandy Primary, which has a total student and staff population of 666, would be 67 people in quarantine.
Ferrell provided board members with an updated census of students and staff at all other Camden schools. As of Thursday, the census at Camden Intermediate School was 448, 311 at Camden Middle School, 518 at Camden County High School, and 146 at Camden Early College.
Ferrell also updated the school board on current quarantine numbers for each school. As of Thursday, 23 students and 2 staff members at Grandy Primary were under quarantine. That's compared to 19 Grandy personnel who were in quarantine the previous week.
At Camden Intermediate, 25 students and 4 staff were in quarantine as of Thursday, compared to 17 the week before. At Camden Middle, 23 students and 3 staff were under quarantine, compared to 14 the previous week. At Camden County High, 27 students and 2 staff were in quarantine, compared to 12 the week before. Nine students and two staff from Camden Early College were in quarantine, compared to three the previous week.
“So, at the middle school and early college we are approaching the 10% threshold to go to masks required for a time period,” Ferrell said.
The threshold rates for each school are 32 at the middle school and 15 at the early college.
The policy that goes into effect on Tuesday is a return to the school district’s masks-optional policy it followed at the start of the school year in August.
A month later, in September, the board altered the masks-optional policy to require mask-wearing in classrooms where proper social distancing could not be maintained. The measure stopped short of a mask mandate.