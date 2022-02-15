Then Camden County High School Resource Officer Mike Lawrence (center) sets up a mock traffic stop with students as he talks to students about how to react when stopped by an officer, Friday, Dec. 18, 2015.
CAMDEN — The Camden County Schools plan to contract with a former school resource officer in the district for professional services related to school safety and security.
The Camden Board of Education voted unanimously last week to authorize Superintendent Joe Ferrell to enter in an agreement with Mike Lawrence subject to review by the school board attorney.
The proposed agreement calls for the school district to contract with Lawrence at a cost of up to $2,800 a month over the next five months, up to $14,000, for work on a school safety and security initiative that would include:
• leading the school district’s safety and security team;
• serving as liaison between the school district and emergency management;
• serving as point of contact between the schools and the identified emergency reunification sites;
• conducting safety and security drills in schools;
• training staff in CPR and first aid;
• conducting tabletop exercises as needed; and
• serving as point of contact for the Watch D.O.G.S. program.
Ferrell reported to the board that school staff in recent months have resumed significant planning for safety and security. The first goal under the school district’s strategic plan is providing a safe and secure environment for students and staff.
Ferrell noted there is now a district safety and security team as well as individual safety and security teams at each school.
There is also now a school resource officer at each school site.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Ferrell said, adding it has been possible because of grant funding, support from the county commissioners and support from Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones.
Lawrence was a school resource officer in the Camden County Schools from 2015 until August 2019, when he left the school district to work as a machinist in Norfolk. Before that he was a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
While he was working as an SRO Lawrence participated with the schools’ goal action team for safety and security in developing the district’s strategic plan. Lawrence was instrumental in starting shooter drills and reunification drills in the Camden schools.