CAMDEN — Camden school officials plan to ask county officials to agree to borrow up to the full $33 million approved by county voters for the new high school — while also hoping good management and prudent choices will keep the project’s price tag below that figure.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet with the Camden Board of Education in a joint session Monday, Dec. 5 at noon. At the meeting, school officials plan to make a case for the county borrowing up to the full bond amount approved by voters in a November 2020 referendum.