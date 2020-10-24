CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education has adopted a resolution clarifying that if voters approve the $33 million school bond on the Nov. 3 ballot, school officials intend to use all the money to build a new high school.
Camden school officials previously said if voters approve the bond referendum they will use the money — along with a $12.3 million state needs-based school facility grant — to build a new campus for both Camden County High School and Camden Early College High School.
At its Oct. 15 meeting the school board put that intent in the form of a resolution. The motion to adopt the resolution was made by board member Jason Banks.
Camden schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell explained last week that board members wanted to reassure citizens of their intent to use the funds only for construction of a new high school.
“The language on the ballot, which is the required legal language, references expanding and renovating schools as well as acquisition of land and equipment,” Ferrell said.
He said that could cause confusion for voters, leading some to question if the entire $33 million was going to spent on constructing a new school.
“The Board of Education felt it was important to be very clear with voters that, if (the referendum is) approved, they are committed to 100 percent of the funds going toward the building of the new high school facility,” Ferrell said.
He added that the resolution reflects the board’s longstanding consensus.
“Our Board of Education has worked tirelessly to make a new high school happen for our students and this is just one more step in their commitment to the project,” Ferrell said.
The resolution notes that the property for the new school has already been purchased and that “construction of a new facility will eliminate the need for renovating existing school buildings and other school facilities” in the county.
The question on the ballot reads: “Shall the order adopted on August 3, 2020, authorizing not exceeding $33,000,000 SCHOOL BOND of the County of Camden, North Carolina, plus interest, for the purpose of providing funds, together with any other available funds, for acquiring, constructing, expanding and renovating school buildings and other school facilities in said County, and the acquisition of related land, rights of way and equipment, and providing that additional taxes may be levied in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on said bond, be approved?”
School officials have said they anticipate Camden commissioners having to raise the county’s property tax rate between 8 cents and 10 cents to cover the debt repayment on borrowing $33 million.
That would increase the county’s tax rate from 75 cents per $100 of property valuation to 85 cents. County officials have estimated that kind of increase would raise the annual property tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 house by $200.
School officials have been holding a series of public forums on the bond referendum. A final forum is slated to be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the South Camden Fire Department, located at 1061 N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.