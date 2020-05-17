CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education finally has a price tag for the school district’s proposed new high school: $49.3 million.
That’s the figure board members approved Thursday night for the proposed 130,000-square-foot school they hope will replace Camden County High School and Camden Early College.
The board also took the first step toward putting a bond referendum to help fund the school on the county’s November ballot, voting unanimously to ask Camden commissioners to fund the project “by the issuance of bonds or otherwise.”
Rick Ott, the MB Khan Construction Co. consultant working with the board on the project, told members Thursday that he and his Khan colleagues have been busy during the COVID-19 quarantine working on estimates for the school.
Ott said his work with local school staff on what educational facilities the school will need originally called for a 159,000-square-foot building. After working on the design further, however, Ott said he was able to whittle the building down to 140,000 square feet without sacrificing any needed facilities. The total cost of that structure, including technology and site work, would have been $51.7 million, he said.
In an effort to get the cost down even further, Ott eventually trimmed the project to 130,000 square feet. Despite shedding 29,000 square feet, Ott said the design still features the same number of classrooms as the original plan.
Besides laying out the project’s square footage and estimated cost, Ott also made the case to the school board for moving forward with a bond referendum to pay for the school.
Despite the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the combination of low interest rates on general obligation bonds — currently below 2 percent — and the reality of construction cost inflation make this year the right time to pursue a bond referendum, according to Ott.
“Now truly is the right time to do this project given the interest rates that we have today,” Ott said. “Now is the time.”
On a motion by Kevin Heath, the school board voted unanimously to approve Ott’s $49.3 million budget estimate for the school and ask commissioners to place the bond referendum on the November ballot.
The project’s impact on Camden’s property tax rate will depend on the exact amount and term of the bonds, as well as the interest rate. The county already has $12.3 million in state school facilities grant funding to use for the project, reducing the total bonds the county would need to purchase.
An additional $10 million in facilities funding earmarked for the project has been tied up in the 2019-20 state budget. That money might become available in next year’s state budget, Ott said, adding “I’m very, very hopeful that that will happen.”
The new school would be large enough to serve 800 students. That’s about 200 more than are served now by the county’s two high schools: Camden County High School and Camden Early College.
Ott said the new high school also would benefit every other school in the district by freeing up space at existing facilities.