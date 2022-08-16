CAMDEN — Camden County is only considering two sites now for a new high school and both are adjacent tracts on N.C. Highway 343 North, the county manager said Tuesday.
Camden Manager Erin Burke said county staff have received no further instruction regarding a site on U.S. Highway 158 once considered for the 600-student school.
“Staff has not been directed to pursue the 158 site any further for any reason,” Burke said in an email message to The Daily Advance. “The only site(s) currently under consideration for the high school are the 343 property owned by the county and the adjacent parcel discussed at the meeting on (Aug. 1). The county has not begun any soil sampling at the adjacent property on 343; nor have any additional tests occurred at the 158 property.”
At county commissioners’ Aug. 1 meeting, a motion to move ahead with the potential purchase of the U.S. 158 site for the new school failed to pass.
Prior to the vote a dozen residents expressed sharp opposition to locating the new high school on the U.S. 158 site. Common objections included traffic safety concerns, a location that is not central to the county, distance from the other schools, and cost.
A survey of parents, guardians and others in the school district also found nearly 75 percent of respondents in favor of the N.C. 343 site for the new high school.
Camden school officials believe purchasing additional acreage at the N.C. 343 site could reduce the cost of site preparation for the new school.
There was a brief mention at a joint meeting of the Camden boards of commissioners and education that school officials have been approached by someone willing to sell the county an additional 40 acres for the new school at the N.C. 343 site.
County officials indicated at the Aug. 1 meeting that next month they plan to consider a purchase contract, containing a due diligence provision, for what is being called the “Sawyer tract.” The 40-acre tract is adjacent to the current county-owned site on N.C. 343 previously designated as the site for the new school.
Soil conditions at the county-owned site have caused a steep increase in site development costs, but school board members have proposed the purchase of the Sawyer site as a possible solution. They’ve said the Sawyer site also would provide enough land for future expansion of the school.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Tuesday that the Board of Education has not discussed specific plans for the additional property. But he added that it’s his understanding that the board does wish to have a new site plan drawn up if the site is expanded.
With the expansion of the site there would be some potential for the building itself — or at least a major part of it — to be moved to the adjacent property. That could possibly bring some reduction in the cost of site work.
A major factor that has driven up the site preparation cost at the N.C. 343 site is the amount of un-buildable soil or “overburden” that would have to be removed there.
But it was reported at the joint meeting that the adjacent property is likely to have less of a problem with overburden. Site testing will be necessary to confirm that belief.
At this point county and school officials are seeking to finalize the site and agree on a scope for the project and a project budget in order to enable the design of the new school to be completed and the construction to move forward.
School officials have planned to build a school for 600 students that could be expanded to 800 students based on the size of “core areas” such as the cafeteria and media center.
The school board trimmed its original plans for the new high school by removing areas such as an auditorium, auxiliary gym and some classrooms in order to get the project budget to between $46 million and $47 million. That cost was based on $12.3 million in state grant funds and a $33 million bond referendum that voters approved in November 2020.
Since then, the county has received additional state funding that brings the total grant to $50 million. Combined with the $33 million bond referendum, the county has in theory a total of $83 million available for the school. Education officials, however, expect to reach some agreement with county officials to reduce the amount borrowed to ease the burden on county taxpayers.