Two incumbent school board members have filed for re-election in Camden County but no one has filed as yet for three open seats on the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education.
That’s according to officials with the boards of election in the two counties.
In Camden, both board Chairman Christian Overton and board member Kevin Heath filed Wednesday — the first day of the filing period — to seek new four-year terms.
Overton, who has served on the school board since 2008, will be seeking election to a fourth term.
Heath was first elected to the board in 2016 and is seeking a second four-year term.
The other three members of the board — Sissy Aydlett, Jason Banks and Chris Purcell — were elected in 2018 to terms that end in 2022.
In Edenton-Chowan, the seats of three incumbents — Gene Jordan, Paul Clifton and Joan A. White — are up for election this fall. Jordan holds the school board’s Seat 1 in District 1; Clifton the board’s Seat 1 in District 2; and White the board’s Seat 2 in District 3.
The filing period for the three seats opened on June 26 but as of Thursday no one had filed for them.
According to election officials, White came in and picked up the paperwork required to file for re-election but as of Thursday had not turned it in.
The filing period for school board in both Camden and Chowan ends July 31.