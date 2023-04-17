Linda Carr

Dr. Linda Carr poses for a photo moments after being announced as the new superintendent for Camden County Schools, Monday evening. Carr, the former superintendent for the Washington County Schools, begins her new job in Camden in June.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Education has hired Washington County Schools' superintendent to be the county's new schools chief.

Dr. Linda Carr was introduced as Camden’s new superintendent after a 30-minute closed session of the Camden Board of Education, Monday. The board’s unanimous vote followed a motion by Chris Purcell.