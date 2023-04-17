...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
Dr. Linda Carr poses for a photo moments after being announced as the new superintendent for Camden County Schools, Monday evening. Carr, the former superintendent for the Washington County Schools, begins her new job in Camden in June.
CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Education has hired Washington County Schools' superintendent to be the county's new schools chief.
Dr. Linda Carr was introduced as Camden’s new superintendent after a 30-minute closed session of the Camden Board of Education, Monday. The board’s unanimous vote followed a motion by Chris Purcell.
Carr replaces Joe Ferrell, who announced in January he was resigning to accept the superintendent’s position in Richmond County. The board began searching for Ferrell’s replacement in February.
“The board thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 12 excellent candidates from two different states and one territory,” said Board Chairman Dr. Jason Banks in a statement. “Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt Dr. Carr’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would be best serve Camden County Schools’ students, employees and community for years to come. The board is confident Dr. Carr will lead the school system to even higher achievement.”
Carr is expected to begin in June, Banks said.
Carr was joined Monday evening by her husband Ed Carr and daughter Jewell, who attends Washington County Early College High School.
“I look forward to having the opportunity to work with Camden County Schools,” she said. “I know that this is a school system of excellence and I’m a hard worker.”
The Carrs also have a son, James, who is attending East Carolina University.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know each person, and meeting with you, listening to you and working together as a team,” Carr said. “Because it’s all about the students.”
Carr has worked in public schools for nearly 30 years, according to the board’s news release. Prior to being hired as Washington County Schools' superintendent, she held roles as assistant superintendent for instructional services and the federal programs director for Sampson County Schools. She also served as principal of Sampson County’s Union Elementary School for six years. She began her education career as a dance and theater arts teacher for the Clinton City Schools.
Carr holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in drama from UNC-Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree in theater arts, K-12, from Lees-McRae College in western North Carolina. She also holds several professional certifications.
According to school district’s attorney John Leidy, Carr’s starting salary will be $141,000.
Also attending Monday’s announcement were interim superintendent Travis Twiford, Camden County High Principal Tim Lazar, Camden Early College High Principal Juan Castillo, Camden Intermediate Principal Lisa Byrum and Amber Davis, a former Camden High principal who moved to the district’s administrative office to take over as the district’s human resources officer.