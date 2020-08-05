CAMDEN — A $33 million school bond referendum will officially be part of the Nov. 3 ballot in Camden County.
The Camden Board of Commissioners voted a third time on Monday to approve a resolution authorizing placement of the referendum on the general election ballot.
If voters approve the referendum, the Camden Board of Education plans to use $33 million the county will borrow to construct a new high school on a county-owned site on N.C. Highway 343 North.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak, who voted against the resolution two times previously, cast the lone vote against moving the referendum forward at Monday’s meeting.
Krainiak said he is concerned about the impact of a $33 million school bond on the county’s tax rate.
“It’s not a clear picture to me,” Krainiak said.
He noted additional state funding won’t be available for the project because of the impact of COVID-19, he said.
Krainiak said he believes a more affordable option would be erecting a building at the back of the current high school campus where Camden Early College is located now.
“I think we can afford that a whole lot better than a whole new complex down the road,” Krainiak said.
But several Camden citizens speaking during a public hearing Monday urged commissioners to approve the referendum and pursue the new school now.
Chris Whitehurst, director of bands at Camden County High School, identified himself as a vocal supporter of building a new high school. He said while he had been critical of the county commissioners’ handling of the project in the past, he appreciated their willingness to put the bond referendum on the ballot so Camden voters could decide the issue.
Also speaking Monday in support of placing the bond referendum on the ballot was Deborah Penwell.
“This is my ‘why,’” Penwell said, referring to her daughter who she held in her arms as she spoke.
Penwell also thanked commissioners for approving the resolution and putting the referendum on the November ballot.
“Thank you so much for listening to our concerns,” she said.
While expressing his reasons for opposing the resolution, Krainiak urged Camden voters to inform themselves as much as possible about the school project before voting on the referendum.
The tax increase that results from the school bond could hamper the county’s ability to provide all kinds of services, Krainiak said. He also noted the county still owes $9 million for school facility renovations.
While he was voting to oppose the resolution, Krainiak said he wanted to be clear he supports the Camden schools.
“We do have great schools,” Krainiak said.
Prior to Monday’s commissioners meeting, Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell met virtually with the architect for the project and Rick Ott of MB Kahn Construction.
Ferrell said they discussed a two-part design process for the school, with the first part being “a basic layout of where things will be placed on the site and a close idea of a front elevation.” The second part would be the in-depth work on a school design if the bond referendum passes.
“This is obviously a very detailed process that will go on for a period of time,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell, Ott and the architect will meet with members of the Camden Board of Education individually to get their input on that basic scheme and then will present drawings at a special board meeting in mid-September.
Shortly after the September meeting a public education campaign on the project will begin.
“I am currently working to put together a bond team to assist with this process,” Ferrell said.