CAMDEN — The $33 million school bond for a new high school was a big winner in the general election Tuesday in Camden County.
In the county’s only contested race Tuesday, Republican Tiffney White defeated Democrat Barbara Riggs in the county commissioner race in the South Mills District. White defeated Commissioner Garry Meiggs in the GOP primary.
The school bond was approved by 72.96 percent of those who voted on the issue, with only 27.04 percent voting against it.
The county already has $12.3 million in state needs-based facility grant funding for the project, which will be combined with the $33 million that will be borrowed for building the new high school.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said he thought the bond referendum would pass but did not necessarily expect it to pass by such a large margin.
“I was really pleased about that,” Ferrell said of the overwhelming support for the measure.
“I think this shows that our citizens realize that there’s a lot of growth going on in this county,” Ferrell said. “They know that our schools are in good condition and we are doing a good job but we are out of space.”
White could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Riggs said Wednesday that she plans to run again for county commissioner in the future.
“I guess the citizens voted for who they wanted,” Riggs said. “Congratulations to her and I hope that she has a good four years.”
Camden voters also returned to office incumbent Commissioners Randy Krainiak and Ross Munro, both of whom ran unopposed on Tuesday.
Krainiak received 4,354 votes and Munro garnered 4,396 votes.
Camden voters also returned two incumbents on the school board for new terms. Board Chairman Christian Overton was re-elected with 3,893 votes and Kevin Heath was re-elected with 3,178. Both ran unopposed.
Also returned to office was Camden Register of Deeds Tammie Krauss, who garnered 4,560 votes.
Commenting on the school bond vote, Ferrell noted the facilities study commissioned by Camden commissioners and the Camden Board of Education clearly showed the schools need more space.
Ferrell said he had already spoken Wednesday morning with Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction Co. and that Ott indicated the groundbreaking for the new high school could occur as soon as March.
Details of the funding need to be worked out and the plan for the building needs to be finalized, Ferrell said.
Ott has estimated that construction will take about 18 months and that it might be possible to move into the new high school during Christmas break of the 2022-23 school year, according to Ferrell.