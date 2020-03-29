CAMDEN — A spokesman for the design-build firm planning Camden County’s new high school said he’ll be able to provide a cost estimate for the project once soil borings at the site are completed.
Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction advised the Camden County Board of Education on Thursday that site conditions are always the biggest unknown when estimating costs. He said he expects to have the information he needs on soil conditions at the site within two or three weeks.
School and county officials are working to get a bond referendum for the high school project on the November ballot.
Ott was meeting with the school board to get its advice on selecting an architectural firm to help design and build the new high school. The board awarded M.B. Kahn a design-build contract for the project. Kahn will select the architect to design the school.
The board and Ott discussed four firms, three of which made presentations using the online platform Zoom. Moseley Architects and LS3P were the two firms that garnered the most praise from board members.
Board Chairman Christian Overton said he thought all the presentations were good but that Moseley’s pitch “rose to the top.” Other board members agreed.
Chris Purcell said he really liked LS3P’s presentation.
Ott said he thinks any of the firms could do a good job. However, he believes Moseley is the go-to firm for keeping a building project within budget under challenging circumstances.
Moseley has offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including one in Raleigh that would design the Camden project.
LS3P has offices throughout North and South Carolina, including Raleigh, Wilmington and Charlotte.
Virginia Beach, Virginia-based HBA Architecture also made a presentation, and Ott shared information based on his own experience with the fourth firm, Greenville-based Hite Associates Architecture.
Mike Ross of HBA emphasized his firm’s experience with Camden County Schools. Over the past two decades HBA has designed and overseen the expansion of Grandy Primary, the construction of Camden Intermediate School, and additions and renovations at Camden Middle and Camden County High School.
Answering a question from Overton, Ross said he thought the cost per square foot of the high school project would likely be in the high $200s or low $300s.
Commenting later in the meeting, Ott said the high $200s would not be an affordable cost in Camden.
“We cannot afford that here,” Ott said. “We just cannot afford that.”
Ross said HBA would pursue a low cost/best value approach and would involve the community in a collaborative planning process.
Paul Boney of LS3P emphasized his firm’s commitment to staying within the project budget. “Budgets are not a suggestion,” he said.
Boney said LS3P has designed more than 2,000 K-12 school projects, including Pasquotank County High School, and follows four key principles: staying within the budget; finding a site that drains; building a roof that doesn’t leak; and installing an HVAC system that works. LS3P has extensive experience designing and building projects in coastal areas and understands the special challenges of coastal sites, he added.
Ashley Dennis, who heads the K-12 school division of Moseley Architects, told the board in her presentation that her team would work as a partner with the school board and M.B. Kahn.
“We are school architects,” she said.
Dennis said the firm would bring together community stakeholders, including students, in a design workshop to ensure the community gets what it wants in the new school building.
“It’s really about listening to you,” Dennis said.