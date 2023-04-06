CAMDEN — Construction of a new high school on county-owned land off N.C. Highway 343 is on hold after commissioners agreed Monday to continue searching for new property to house the school.
“We’re going to look around for more property, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Commissioner Randy Krainiak. “To see what’s available to our residents, our taxpayers — the people who are paying the bill.”
Krainiak was speaking after Commission Chairwoman Tiffney White polled the five-member board asking who favored the N.C. Highway 343 site.
White and Commissioner Sissy Aydlett voted in support of the site, while Krainiak, Ross Munro and Troy Leary opposed it.
“OK, so now it’s changed Mrs. Karen,” White said to Karen Davis, clerk to the board, which met in regular session Monday night.
White was referring back to a joint meeting of the commissioners and the Camden Board of Education on Wednesday, March 29. Munro and Krainiak were the only commissioners to express opposition to the N.C. 343 site then.
They disagree with the location because they say the 38-acre plot is too small to support a new high school and does not provide room for school expansion over the next 30 to 40 years. Krainiak also argues the 343 site is a dangerous location because of the traffic and a curve in the highway near the property.
Krainiak and Munro’s opposition dates to last August when they cast the only favorable votes in a 3-2 decision to approve a contract to purchase property off U.S. Highway 158. The property is located across from the county administration building.
Tiffney White and former commissioners Clayton Riggs and Tom White voted against the purchase. Leary and Aydlett joined the board in December after being elected in the November general election. Leary ran unopposed after defeating Riggs in the May 2022 GOP primary, and Aydlett was elected to replace Tom White, who did not seek re-election.
During public comments at the board's August meeting, several residents expressed support for the N.C. 343 site and criticized the U.S. 158 location. They cited traffic safety concerns, the fact the U.S. 158 site isn't centrally located, the distance of the property from other schools, and the property's cost.
In addition, a survey of parents, guardians and others in the school district found that nearly 75 percent of respondents favored the N.C. 343 site for the new high school.
The U.S. 158 site is on the south side of the highway, across from the county’s former library and current county administrative offices. The site is about half a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34.
The tract is 194 acres, owned by Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc. County officials previously said between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
Before deciding against pursuing the site, the county had a proposed agreement to buy the 70-acre parcel for $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
On Monday night, Munro and Krainiak reasserted their stance against the 343 site and support of the 158 site. After hearing arguments from Munro and Krainiak, Leary recommended the board continue to look for more property for the school.
“That’s not the only two sites that we can look at,” he said. “I say we put it out to the public and let them know we’re looking for land. There’s plenty of land available in Camden.”
To that remark, Munro replied: “What I hear you saying is you don’t think (343 is) an appropriate site either?”
“If it’s not big enough, it’s not big enough,” said Leary.
White reminded the commissioners of last week’s joint meeting where they voted 3-2 in favor of a design cost study to make the new school’s classroom building two stories. The motion included the school being built at the N.C. 343 property. Munro and Krainiak voted against the study, while Aydlett, Leary and White voted in the affirmative.
Also last week, White asked if a poll of those in favor of the N.C. 343 site was necessary, but the poll was not held, and the meeting continued with the 343 property still on the table.
Monday’s discussion over the new school’s location was raised by Munro during commissioners’ closing remarks. Munro, who attended last week’s joint meeting via telephone, said Monday he was concerned residents watching the meeting online may not be clear about his support for a new high school.
“I’m not sure everything I said was able to be heard by the community,” Munro said. “I am in full support of a new high school and the school board and the teachers’ community, but I’m not in support of shoehorning a school into the wrong-sized property with no possibility of future growth.”
Munro said commissioners and school board members “are just creating problems that will have to be solved by future boards” by building on the 343 site.
Krainiak sided with Munro, saying, “He’s right.”
“The community is not aware of the issues we’re having right now,” Krainiak said. “We’re putting a school on a piece of property of which only 38 acres is usable.”
Providing adequate parking is just one of his concerns with the site, Krainiak said.
“By the time you put the parking in place for students and teachers, and if we have a football game or a basketball game there are no parking spaces for the visiting teams to park,” he said.
That’s unless visitors will be expected to park on the shoulder of N.C. 343, which could be dangerous, especially at night, Krainiak said.
“That’s a great place to park on the side of the road, I’m gonna tell you that now,” he said, using the word "great" ironically.
Krainiak reaffirmed his support for the U.S. 158 site by saying there is “plenty of room for expansion today, tomorrow, 30 years from now.”
Krainiak previously said the he wanted to be recused from voting on the U.S 158 site but had been advised by the county's legal counsel that he should not because he does not own property adjacent to the site.
Krainiak has said that he does own property on the other side of the road of the site that he acquired in 2007 to help build the site of the previous Camden Library. He said he had not made money on that property but rather had lost money on it.
Before polling the board, White reminded commissioners of the August decision and that the land off N.C. 343 is paid for and owned by the county. Finding new property for the high school will require the county to unnecessarily spend more money, she said.
“We’re going to have to spend more money buying more land and we don’t need to do it,” she said. “We already went down this road long enough. We need to move forward.”
Camden has as much as $83 million available to build the new school. The money comes from $50 million in state grants and $33 million that would have to be borrowed. School officials have said in the past they expect commissioners to have to raise the county’s property tax rate as much as 10 cents to cover the debt repayment on the borrowed amount. The county has hired M.B. Kahn Construction, Moseley Architects and the Timmons Group to help design and construct the new school.