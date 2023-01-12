...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
CAMDEN — Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell is leaving the Camden school district next month to take the top job in the Richmond County Schools.
Ferrell, superintendent of Camden Schools since November 2017, confirmed Thursday that he's leaving the district and will start his new job on Feb. 13.
"It was a very difficult decision," Ferrell said. "I love Camden. I feel like we — not I, but we — have done good work here. But doors open and sometimes you have to walk through them."
The Camden Board of Education was scheduled to hold an initial conversation about starting a superintendent search at its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening. The N.C. School Boards Association, which helps school districts search for superintendents, was slated to make an online presentation to the board at the meeting.
In addition, the board was expected to discuss plans for appointing an interim superintendent to replace Ferrell until a new superintendent can be hired.
Ferrell was hired to head the Camden schools after having served as a high school principal and district-level director in the Alamance County Schools. During his tenure, the district began planning for construction of a new school to replace Camden County High School and Camden County Early College.
The district also adopted a new strategic plan during Ferrell's tenure.
Richmond County is centrally located in the southern region of the state and borders South Carolina. The town of Rockingham is the county seat.