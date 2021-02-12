CAMDEN — A Camden Intermediate School teacher told the Camden County Board of Education last week that the school district needs to continue its "remote Wednesday" format for grades K-5.
Kristin Wynkoop, who said she was speaking on behalf of the teachers at Camden Intermediate School, thanked the school board for supporting teachers in navigating uncharted waters of "COVID schooling."
"I am asking that you listen to us once again and allow us to continue our remote Wednesday routine for the remainder of the school year," she said.
Under the plan being followed in Camden, students in grades K-5 attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Some students receive their instruction 100 percent remotely if their families have chosen that option.
Teachers work with in-person and online students at the same time. On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely, meaning no in-person classes are held.
"The behind-the-scenes work is one of the keys to a teacher's success every day," Wynkoop said. "Teaching face-to-face and online simultaneously isn't as simple as setting up a camera in the classroom and holding a Zoom session."
It may take an hour to plan an activity for both classroom and digital format, she said.
On Wednesdays teachers provide remediation for students who are struggling online, hold office hours for online and in-person students who need it, and follow up with quarantined families, she said.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the board has not discussed changing the plan at this time.
"There has not been discussion about remote Wednesdays at this point," Ferrell said. "I think we are on hold waiting to see what happens with Senate Bill 37."
Senate Bill 37, which has been approved in somewhat different versions by both the state House and Senate, requires all school districts in the state to offer an in-person instruction option for students at all grade levels. Both versions would still allow students who want to stay with remote learning to do so.
In another matter, the Camden Board of Education voted to use a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas to improve the morale among teachers and staff during a year that school officials acknowledge has been especially difficult.
Ferrell recommended the board use the grant for that purpose.