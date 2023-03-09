CAMDEN — Camden County Schools officials honored Ina Lane this week upon her retirement from the district after 30 years.
Lane is a longtime Camden schools teacher, principal and central office administrator. Most recently, she served as chief student services officer for the school district.
in receiving the Board Spotlight recognition at the March 7 meeting of the Camden County Board of Education, Lane thanked the school board for its support, the students she had served and the eight superintendents she had worked for.
Lane asked all the Camden school staff present to stand and be recognized. She then they could carry on and do a great job for the schools.
Lane was 2011 Wachovia Principal of the year for Camden County Schools.
"As a principal, she was the driving force of CamTech High School, a groundbreaking school specializing in computer-based learning, technology. college partnerships and project based education," Camden Board of Education Chairman Jason Banks said in presenting the Board Spotlight to Lane.
The first graduating class at CamTech had an 88 percent four-year cohort graduation rate.
The presentation also noted Lane's gifts as a teacher.
"As an English teacher, Ms. Lane was passionate about literature and the English language," Banks said in the presentation. "She knew a book could transport a child to heights without limits and that the mastery of English would create a life skill of effective communication. Her classrooms provided an atmosphere where students thrived."
Camden student to serve on regional panel
A student from Camden Early College High School will represent the 13 counties in northeastern North Carolina on a new student advisory council for K-12 public schools in North Carolina.
Bridget Hapgood, a junior at Camden Early College, is one of 12 students who has been named by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt to the State Superintendent's Advisory Council.
Service on the council is for two years, and the student advisers "meet twice per month to discuss education issue affecting students, advocate on behalf of their peers and ultimately advise decision makers in state public education," according to the statement read by Camden Board of Education Chairman Jason Banks at the board's meeting Tuesday night.
The board also noted Bridget's leadership in starting a student community service club called Helping Hands of Camden County.'
Helping Hands has provided meals through SOULS for homeless persons in Elizabeth and has prepared care packages for nursing home residents. Club members also collected candy and participated in a local Trunk or Treat celebration, participated in Read Across America Day, and have been involved in raising money for a number of other local charitable causes.
"When Bridget is not at school or working with her club, she works at the local YMCA with children after school," Banks said in recognizing Bridget at the meeting. "She does an excellent job balancing school, work, and community service."