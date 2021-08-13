CAMDEN — Camden County Schools this week became the latest school district in the region to make the wearing of masks in school optional for both students and staff.
The Camden Board of Education voted 4-1 Thursday to make masks and face coverings optional for students and staff when schools open on Aug. 23. Board member Sissy Aydlett, who is a registered nurse, cast the dissenting vote.
Thursday’s meeting opened with public comments from three residents, two of whom urged the board to make masks optional.
“If the masks work, then why over 18 months later we’re still muzzling our children?” asked Ryan Cooper, the first to address the board.
Cooper wondered aloud how much further state and federal health officials will go to implement safety measures for students.
“What’s next? We recommend them to get a vaccine, forced COVID testing,” he said. “Then what? Forced vaccine and wearing a HAZMAT suit?”
Also addressing the board was Millicent Harrington, whose passionate address called for allowing parents to decide if their child wears a mask to school.
“To me this is not political; it is spiritual. I believe this is a war between good and evil,” Harrington said. “In my humble opinion, masks should not be required. I’m kindly asking you to vote against masks and give the power back to the parents.”
Harrington said that one of the benefits of being an American is that in this country citizens have the right to make their own choices.
“Let’s give everyone a choice,” she said. “That’s the awesome thing about America. We still have choices in this country. Allow the parents to make the choice that is best for them and their children.”
Dr. Greg Warren, a local nephrologist who also practices primary care, was the only resident who asked the Camden school board to require mask wearing in the schools.
Warren said he spoke from his experiences working the last year under the shadow of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, I can say I’ve lost several patients to this virus,” he said. “It’s a bad virus. I’ve never seen anything like it in my career. I’ve been practicing for 20 years.”
Warren said he and his staff, plus his dialysis patients, have been wearing masks since the pandemic broke in March 2020.
“I’ve not seen any patients have anything bad happen to them from wearing a mask,” he said.
Warren said it’s his understanding that there are not a lot of school-aged children in Camden County who have been vaccinated, especially children under the age of 12. Other than masks or face coverings, there are not many tools for them to fight the virus, he said.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable, given the fact that the virus is on the rise again, to consider mandatory masks in Camden schools," he said. "I know that’s not necessarily a popular opinion, but I think that our kids are resilient. I think they can wear masks and I think they can help prevent the spread of this (virus) to their teachers, to each other and other members of their family and community.”
The board’s vote came later in the evening following a brief presentation by Superintendent Joe Ferrell on the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Ferrell explained that he followed many of the recommendations in the latest version of the North Carolina Safe Schools Public Health Toolkit.
“While wearing a mask will be optional as Camden County Schools begins the 2021-2022 school year, it is noted that the CDC recommends, and we strongly encourage mask use for all people,” Ferrell said, reading from the mitigation plan. “So, it’s very clear that wearing a mask is optional, but then we go on to explain why it’s important, according to the Toolkit.”
Ferrell said he spent a considerable amount of time reading and reviewing the Toolkit and consulting with the school board’s attorney to develop the COVID mitigation plan.
Another step in the district’s plan includes posting signage around schools to remind everyone to wash their hands and to avoid touching their eyes and face, to practice social distancing when possible and to stress the importance of wearing a mask, Ferrell said.
“Signage would be one thing that I feel like we should do that we could easily post around the buildings just to remind people of good practices, whether it’s for COVID, flu, common cold, whatever,” he said.
While masks are optional inside schools, students will be required to wear masks when riding on school buses. That’s because of a superseding federal mandate that requires the use of masks on public transportation. School buses are considered public transportation, Ferrell said.
“We have in this mitigation plan that masks would be required on school buses,” he said.
Other county school districts that have made masks optional for students include Edenton-Chowan, Currituck and Perquimans. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is requiring masks to be worn by all personnel while inside district facilities and while on school buses. The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Aviation Technologies in Elizabeth City also is making mask-wearing optional for students and staff.