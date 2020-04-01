CAMDEN — The Camden County Schools is now requiring most employees to work from home as social distancing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 become more entrenched.
Billie Berry, Camden Schools chief human resources officer, told the Camden Board of Education last week that senior staff had decided to require teleworking for all employees other than maintenance and food service staff on Mondays and Fridays.
But Superintendent Joe Ferrell announced on Tuesday that most employees would be required to work remotely Monday through Friday.
“As of today, schools are also closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to all employees except principals, assistant principals, lead custodians, ADs (athletic directors), and one office staff member on a rotating basis,” Ferrell said Tuesday in an email message to employees.
He noted that athletic directors will only be working outside their schools. He also said he’ll be working with central office staff to determine which of them reports to work and which do not.
“Please know that even though we are saying some employees will be allowed to come to the buildings, we will support any employee who doesn’t feel comfortable coming in to stay at home,” Ferrell said.
While many employees already had been working remotely during the COVID-19 health crisis and the mandated closing of school buildings to students by Gov. Roy Cooper, some Camden school employees were continuing to come to their school building to work.
Ferrell told the school board that this included a relatively large number of employees.
Berry said one school had 45 employees at the building on both Monday and Tuesday of last week.
“There is some concern about that,” he said.
In response, Camden school senior staff proposed mandatory teleworking for employees on Mondays and Fridays. Board members said they backed that plan. They also authorized Ferrell to take additional action as needed to comply with the COVID-19 crisis and comply with state mandates and other guidance from authorities.
District officials noted that some maintenance workers have said they could get work done inside the buildings while maintaining social distancing if other employees were not there.
Ferrell said this week that principals have been working with their staff on electronic ways to collaborate, such as conference calls, Google hangouts, and ZOOM meetings.
The board also voted at the meeting last week to extend through May 15 a resolution granting Ferrell “greater flexibility to respond quickly and appropriately to the evolving crisis.”
The authority specifically includes entering into contracts without board approval as needed to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.