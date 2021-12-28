CAMDEN — The Camden County Schools will become the first school district in the area to shift back to a mask-optional policy for students and staff next month.
The Camden Board of Education agreed to the policy change earlier this month, setting Jan. 18 for the switch.
Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Tuesday the board’s thinking in waiting until then to make the change is that it gives students and staff time to return from the holidays and settle back into school routines.
The switch actually will return Camden to the policy it followed at the beginning of the school year in August when the district, like most others in the region, had a mask-optional policy.
The Camden school board voted in early September to alter the district’s mask-optional policy to require mask-wearing in classroom areas where proper social distancing wasn’t possible. However, the measure stopped short of a mask mandate.
Ferrell noted the Camden school board will continue to revisit its mask-wearing policy monthly.
Under a state law adopted earlier this year, all school districts statewide are required to vote monthly on modifying or retaining their face mask policy.
Health officials have said wearing face masks is an effective way to reduce the transmission of COVID. For that reason, nearly all school districts imposed mask-wearing mandates for students, staff and visitors at the start of the year.
Since then, however, a number of districts have taken advantage of the new law to change their policy to make mask-wearing optional. According to a Dec. 14 News & Observer report, 48 of the state’s 115 school districts have decided to make the wearing of masks optional. All but one of those districts is in a rural area, the newspaper said.
The Camden schools are lifting the district’s mask mandate even though Camden County’s transmission rate for COVID remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also released data Tuesday showing 21 new COVID cases reported in the county since Dec. 21, the date of ARHS’ last weekly report prior to the Christmas holiday. The same data show Camden’s active COVID cases rose by six to 21 since the Dec. 21 report.
Elsewhere, other school districts in the immediate area have not changed their masking policies.
Perquimans County Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White said her board voted at its December meeting to maintain its mask mandate.
“No changes have been made to the policy,” White said.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues to require masks in school buildings during the school day. The ECPPS Board of Education earlier this month amended its policy to allow athletes to be unmasked while they are actively participating in games or practices. The mask mandate still applied to athletes on the bench or otherwise not actively participating in a game or practice.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted 5-2 at its meeting on Dec. 7 to continue its indoor mask mandate until Jan. 11, when a transitional plan to optional mask-wearing may be considered.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer provided the school board new data showing a majority of school staff now support making mask-wearing optional in the schools.
Sasscer said 32% of the district’s staff said they preferred the mask requirement to remain in place, while 64.8% now favor making mask-wering optional.
That compares to November, when 50.6% backed mandatory masking and 47.2% favored making masking optional.
Sasscer said he believes federal approval of offering COVID-19 vaccines to all school-aged children will be a “game-changer” for curbing the spread of the virus. He said the school board may approve a plan transitioning to optional masking at its Jan. 11 meeting. If it does, the plan would begin on Feb. 14.
Edenton-Chowan Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan and board members Gil Burroughs, Joan White, Jean Bunch and Maxine Mason voted to continue the mask mandate in January. Board members Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton voted against continuing the masking policy.