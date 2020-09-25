CAMDEN — Camden County Schools will return to in-person classes for grades K-5 four days a week beginning Oct. 12.
Those grades will open under the state’s “Plan A,” which requires minimal social distancing but mandates face coverings, temperature checks and other screenings for COVID-19.
“It is not a return to school as we were prior to COVID,” Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said during the Camden Board of Education’s special meeting Wednesday night.
Ferrell recommended Camden schools provide only four days of in-person instruction to students in grades K-5: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for teachers to plan lessons and communicate with parents.
The plan calls for Grandy Primary to return Oct. 12 on Plan A. Families of students at the school who opted previously for 100-percent remote learning will have the option to keep that option or move to Plan A.
Camden Intermediate School will return on Plan A on Oct. 12 for fourth- and fifth-grade students, much the same as for Grandy Primary.
Sixth-graders at CIS will return Oct. 12 under Plan B. With the number of students currently on 100-percent remote, the school can get all sixth-graders in classrooms at the same time and meet social distancing requirements.
Sixth-grade students will ride buses with Camden Middle School students. Any student currently using the 100-percent remote instruction option would be placed on a waiting list to move to Plan B, upon request, as space allows.
Camden Middle School will return on Oct. 19 on Plan B. Group A students will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B students will attend in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be remote learning days for all Camden Middle School students. Any student currently on the 100-percent remote option will be placed on a waiting list to move to Plan B, if requested, as space allows.
Camden Early College returns Oct. 19 on a hybrid Plan B. Group A students will attend in-person on Mondays and Group B students will attend in-person on Fridays. All Camden Early College students will have remote learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Camden County High School will return Oct. 26 on hybrid Plan B. Group A students will have in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Group B students will be in-person on Thursdays. All CCHS students will have remote learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Ferrell said coming up with that recommendation had been unusually difficult. He said he had spent a lot of time weighing the pros and cons of whether the district should return to full-time, in-person instruction for grades K-5 for five days a week or only four.
“And I’ll be really honest with you and tell you that I sat on the fence on this for a really long time,” Ferrell said.
He added that he couldn’t articulate his thoughts about what the district should do as well as three speakers had during the public comment period of Wednesday’s meeting: teachers Teresa Langton and Deborah Penwell, and parent Christie Black.
“I really appreciate you all coming and sharing your thoughts about that,” Ferrell told those who had spoken.
Ferrell said Camden County collectively has the best group of teachers he has ever worked with.
“I have watched them work really hard over these last weeks and months and I know that they will continue to do that whatever we decide or whatever you all decide here tonight,” Ferrell said.
Because he trusts teachers, Ferrell said he finally decided to recommend four days a week of in-person instruction for K-5 students, and to continue remote instruction on Wednesdays for now.
During the public comment period, Langton, who identified herself as a parent and first-grade teacher at Grandy Primary School, said she is excited about seeing her students face-to-face again soon. She said she recently visited White Oak and D.F. Walker schools in Chowan County, and one of the comments she heard there was that they wished they had gone back on a reduced schedule, with a four-day student week.
Langton said she and other teachers discussed having a four-day week at Grandy, with Wednesday set aside as a remote day.
She said people must be wondering why teachers are asking for a four-day student week when they are so excited about returning to school.
“It’s important to remember that we have new demands being placed on us and we are being asked to fulfill new roles,” Langton said. “We want our students to return safely and that means we will be cleaning surfaces, manipulatives and other learning tools more than ever.”
Grandy Primary ensures students have access to a great deal of hands-on learning.
“This means we need time to prepare,” Langton said.
Many families in Camden have chosen the 100-percent remote option. Remote teachers and face-to-face teachers need planning and collaboration time to ensure great lessons for all students, she said.
“If we return to school with a five-day student week we no longer have planning and collaboration time with our remote teams,” Langton said.
At Camden Intermediate School, teachers are doing both remote and face-to-face instruction, which is a unique challenge, she said.
Black, who said she has one child in second-grade at Grandy Primary School, another who’s a freshman at the high school, and one who graduated in 2019, told the board she wouldn’t want her kids to be in school anywhere else.
Black said she supports K-5 students returning full-time.
“The struggle at home with computer-based learning is a real challenge,” said Black, who mentioned that her second-grader has attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“I am a full-time working single mom,” Black said. She said she can’t be at home with her second-grader so right now she is relying on her child who is in ninth-grade to do that.
“My son needs face-to-face instruction in school with a teacher,” she said.
Black said her son knows he has to behave when he is in school. He knows if he doesn’t he will be reprimanded by the teacher and have to go see the principal.
“He knows Mr. Lazar very well,” Black said, referring to Grandy Primary Principal Tim Lazar.
Meanwhile, Black said her daughter in ninth-grade is struggling with remote learning. She wants to be in school and doesn’t mind wearing a mask if that’s what it takes.
“My kids are now behind because of coronavirus,” she said.
Right now kids need to be back in school, she said. If a four-day week is needed to make it work, then do that, Black said.
“Four days a week is much better than five days a week sitting at home,” she said.
Black said the district also needs to get middle school and high school students back in school full-time.
Penwell, a teacher at Grandy and a parent, said teachers need planning time.
“Having that Wednesday buffer, I know it may sound like we’re trying to be lazy or get a day off, but that’s truly not it,” Penwell said. “The Wednesdays that we spend planning with our teams, our team meetings can last an hour and a half to two hours trying to create content that gives our students what they need.”
A motion by board member Sissy Aydlett to adopt the plan recommended by Ferrell passed unanimously.