CAMDEN — Camden County students will return to in-person classes next month — at least for part of the school week.
The Camden County Board of Education signed off on a plan last week that allows a mix of both in-person and remote learning at all Camden schools starting Oct. 12. Currently, all five schools are teaching students remotely.
Using the state’s “Plan B” option, in-person classes are slated to start at Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School on Oct. 12;, at Camden Middle School and Camden Early College High School on Oct. 19; and at Camden County High School on Oct. 26.
Because the Plan B social distancing guidelines call for staff and students to remain six feet apart, students will not be allowed in their school building at the same time, Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell explained.
For that reason students are being assigned to two groups: Group A or Group B.
At Grandy Primary School, students in Group A will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays and students in Group B will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will be a day of remote learning for both groups.
Camden Intermediate School will host Group A students in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B students in person on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday will also be a remote learning day for both groups.
At Camden Middle School, Group A students will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Group B students will do so on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday also will be a remote learning day for both groups.
Camden Early College will hold in-person classes for Group A on Mondays and for Group B on Wednesdays. On all other days, classes will be held remotely.
At Camden County High School Group A students will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays while Group B students will do so on Thursdays. On all other days, students will be in class remotely.
Ferrell said school officials are currently ironing out other details of the plan.
“The most critical hurdle to clear at this point is getting transportation finalized,” he said.