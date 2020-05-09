CAMDEN — Camden school officials are asking the county for increased local funding in next year’s budget.
School officials have submitted two local expense options to the Camden Board of Commissioners for the 2020-21 year. One option asks for an additional $441,687 and the other seeks an additional $188,854.
The request that school officials are calling “version two,” which asks for an additional $188,854, is designed to allow the schools to continue the staffing and services they currently have, except for two intervention teachers.
The “version one” request for an additional $441,687 is designed to keep the two intervention teachers and add an online learning facilitator at Camden Early College.
Asked Monday about the schools’ funding request, Commissioner Clayton Riggs said the county’s governing board will need to discuss the schools’ request. He himself is leaning, he said, toward a figure somewhere between the schools’ current level of funding at $2.6 million and the $188,854 increase.
“We will have to talk about it a lot more,” Riggs said. “I believe the grand truth is somewhere in between.”
Riggs said right now commissioners are not eyeing a tax increase in next year’s budget.
“I am not in favor of a big increase because if we give the schools a big increase we’re going to have to increase taxes,” Riggs said.
Since Superintendent Joe Ferrell arrived in the Camden County Schools in fall 2017, the school district has not sought an increase in operating funds from the county, keeping the local current expense request level at $2.6 million.
“I fully understand that there are funding concerns across the board right now with the COVID-19 crisis and all of the unknowns,” Ferrell said last week.
He said the online learning facilitator position is needed because of the number of Camden students taking courses at College of The Albemarle.
“It is a supervision issue because we need someone to supervise those students while they are working remotely with online classes,” Ferrell said. “They actually come to the school to do that.”
Ferrell noted the school board and county commissioners have agreed during Camden’s last two budget cycles to keep the school district’s fund balance at $250,000. Appropriations from the school district fund balance were $278,043 in 2018-19 and $247,131 in 2019-20.
“That allowed us to cover those rising costs, keep our fund balance at the $250,000 agreed-upon amount, and not ask the commissioners for additional funding,” Ferrell said. “Unfortunately, we do not currently have the amount of money in fund balance above $250,000 that would allow us to do that for the 2020-21 budget cycle. That is why we are asking for additional funding.”
Ferrell said the need to cover the cost of the two intervention teachers with local funds stems from a change in the percentage of students on free and reduced lunch and changes to how federal Title I funds can be spent.