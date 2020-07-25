CAMDEN — Students in Camden County will begin the new school year learning entirely online, before transitioning to a more traditional classroom setting later on.
The Camden Board of Education voted Thursday night to open the new school year under Plan C, which requires all classroom instruction to be done remotely, or online, for the first nine weeks grading period.
The district posted a news release of the board’s decision to its website on Friday.
The Camden board’s decision is similar to one made by the Currituck Board of Education earlier in the week. The Currituck board reached a consensus to also start the school year with remote-only learning for nine weeks. The board said it will then re-evaluate its decision.
Under Camden’s plan, Camden Early College High School will begin classes Aug. 12, while the district’s remaining schools start back Aug. 17.
Also Thursday, the board set Sept. 8 as a target date to transition Grandy Primary School to Plan B, which is a hybrid between Plan C and in-person learning.
Under Plan B, schools cannot host more than 50% of their student capacity in a single day. The plan also requires a heightened degree of safety measures be taken to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
The school district has posted a link with more information about its remote learning program. At the school district’s website, https://ccsnc.org, scroll down to the section titled, “Camden County Schools 2020-2021 School Year Options.”
Under that section is the link to view more information about Plan C.
Also in that section is a link for parents to complete an application for their child to participate in the remote learning program. The deadline to submit an application is Friday.
Thursday’s night action by the school board followed an extensive presentation and informational update on COVID-19 by Dr. Ranjana Mitra, a physician with Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.